Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times

We are covering a massive exodus from Afghanistan and the last of the Tokyo Olympics.
Afghans flee
A massive exodus is unfolding across Afghanistan as the Taliban continue a military campaign and the United States withdraws. At least 30,000 Afghans leave every week and many more have been displaced.
With more than half of the country’s roughly 400 districts now controlled by the Taliban, fears of a brutal return to extremist rule or civil war have set in. Aid agencies warn that the sudden flight is a harbinger of a looming refugee crisis.
While many displaced people have flocked to makeshift tent camps or crowded into relatives’ homes in cities, thousands of people are applying for visas. The first group of Afghans promised by the Biden administration to have helped the United States during the war landed on American soil on Friday.
Quote: “I’m not afraid to leave my things behind, I’m not afraid to start all over again,” said Haji Sakhi, who has fled Afghanistan once and applied for Turkish visas. “What I’m afraid of are the Taliban.
The last: Fighting between Taliban militants and government forces raged near three major cities in the south and west on Sunday, the BBC reported.
Among the unvaccinated in the United States, there are generally two groups: those who are not motivated enough to get it, and those who categorically oppose it. But health officials are making headway among the undecided. In a sign of hope, the states with the highest number of virus cases also have the highest vaccination rates for the third week in a row.
Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps.
In other developments:
Russians are not embarrassed by their Olympic demotion
Russian athletes participate in the Tokyo Games in unmarked uniforms, without the country’s flag, as a team of the Russian Olympic Committee.
The ban on Russian symbols stems from a doping scandal, but the declassified presence doesn’t bother many Russians. Home spectators feel pride after the Russian athletes won 12 gold, 19 silver and 13 bronze.
“Will this stop our guys?” Tina Kandelaki, a social media influencer, wrote. “No. The Olympics becomes one of those situations where you want to prove and show everyone that you are Russian.
South Africa is home to about a third of all succulent species, but poachers pose a threat. Conophytum, a type of flowering plant that consists of more than 100 species, many of which are classified as endangered, is the latest victim in a global wave of succulent poaching driven by growing global demand.
ARTS AND IDEAS
Defy the dress code
Who decides on the appropriate outfits for the athletes? It is usually not the athletes themselves. But this year, some rebelled.
Just before the Games, the European Handball Federation fined members of the Norwegian women’s team for wearing hot pants rather than the required bikini bottoms. (Their male counterparts wear bulky shorts.) In Tokyo, the German women’s gymnastics team defied tradition by wearing ankle-length coveralls to send a message “against sexualization in gymnastics.”
Their protest was recorded as “a subversive sensation,” writes sports columnist Sally Jenkins in The Washington Post, and “tells you how much Olympic contenders possess their otherwise powerful forms.” Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman points out that similar questions arise in many workplaces. “People have increasingly rebelled against the traditional and highly gendered dress codes imposed on them. “
Rebecca Liu, writing in The Guardian, describes how she was drawn as a child to the dazzling rhythmic gymnastics. “At six, at seven, at eight, at nine, have I ever sat down and thought, ‘Yes, I want to embody a conventional view of womanhood in the most fashionable way. strange and most disturbing? »», She writes. “No. I just wanted to look pretty.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
