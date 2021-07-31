Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times

Afghans flee

A massive exodus is unfolding across Afghanistan as the Taliban continue a military campaign and the United States withdraws. At least 30,000 Afghans leave every week and many more have been displaced.

With more than half of the country’s roughly 400 districts now controlled by the Taliban, fears of a brutal return to extremist rule or civil war have set in. Aid agencies warn that the sudden flight is a harbinger of a looming refugee crisis.

While many displaced people have flocked to makeshift tent camps or crowded into relatives’ homes in cities, thousands of people are applying for visas. The first group of Afghans promised by the Biden administration to have helped the United States during the war landed on American soil on Friday.

Quote: “I’m not afraid to leave my things behind, I’m not afraid to start all over again,” said Haji Sakhi, who has fled Afghanistan once and applied for Turkish visas. “What I’m afraid of are the Taliban.