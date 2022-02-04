your name removed from the voter list you check like this sitting at home

To check the name in the voter list, visit the electoral search website. Here are two ways to check name in voter list. You can search your name from the details of your mother, husband, etc. or from the details of the identity card.

Assembly elections in 5 states of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab are going to start from February 10. The State Election Commission has started preparations regarding the election. At the district level, BLOs are making corrections in the voting list. If you are also a resident of any one of these 5 states, then you must check your name in the voting list. If your name is not in the list then you will not be able to vote in the assembly elections. Let us know how you can check your name in the voting list online.

How to check name in voter list – For this, you have to visit the website of the Election Commission of your state. Where you can check your name in the voting list of your area by following some steps. Apart from this, there are two other ways by which you can check the name in the voting list.

how to check online

, First of all, visit the website of the Election Commission of your state.

, After this, here you have to choose your district.

, After that select the development block.

, Then click on the Gram Panchayat you are from.

, Enter the voter’s name below.

, Enter the name of your mother, father or husband.

, Enter house number.

, After this, finally fill in the caption code and click on the search option, after which the complete details will come in front of you.

