Your Paytm is left open on your smartphone if it is stolen or lost, then get it removed from the phone in this way

In today’s era, every work is being done by mobile phone. In this, from your personal information to bank details are kept. In such a situation, if your phone is lost somewhere, then it can become a problem for you.

In today’s era everything is being done with mobile phones. In this, from your personal information to bank details are kept. In such a situation, if your phone is lost somewhere, then it can become a problem for you. Many people also use Paytm and other payment apps in their mobile phones for financial transactions.

In this situation, if you lose your mobile phone, all your information can go to that person or with the help of this information, he can also disappear money from your bank account. But you don’t need to worry here we will show you how to delete account from payment app if you lost your phone.

Many people think that they can keep their information safe by locking the app, but it is not because there are many ways in which your lock can be broken. While there are passcodes to lock a Google Pay or Paytm account as well, you should still take action to prevent anyone from accessing them. Let’s know how to delete digital payment account from payment app.

how to delete paytm account from your lost phone

Firstly Paytm Payments Bank Helpline Number – 0120 4456456. Call on

Now select the option ‘Report loss or unauthorized usage of wallet, debit card or savings account’.

After that select the option ‘Lost Phone’.

Now enter the lost mobile number and select ‘Block Paytm Account’ option.

After that your account will be blocked.

If you are not able to call Paytm Payments Bank helpline, you can reach Paytm through your Paytm app.