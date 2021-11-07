Your phone can also be used for wrong purposes! So do the work before selling it Your phone can also be used for wrong purposes so do this important work before selling it – Your phone can also be used for wrong purposes! So do the work before selling

Smartphones have become a lifeline these days. But over time they also have to be changed or updated. If you are also one of those people who have made up their mind to sell their old phone and get a new one, then you need to be a little careful. Actually, the person to whom your old phone goes, can also use it for wrong purposes. This thing can directly cause big trouble for you. In such a situation, know those important things, which everyone must do before selling the phone:

Store phone data: Since, to whom will the phone go next? You don’t know anything, so you shouldn’t have any data on it. Try to save that data on your any other phone, PC, laptop, hard drive or cloud storage. These can contain your contacts, notes, photos, videos, documents and other downloaded items. It would be better if you back them up after deleting them from the phone.

Remove the micro SD card. Many people resort to external storage, which includes a micro SD card, for more space on their smartphones. If you have also put it in your phone, then remove it in time, otherwise you may forget to remove it in a hurry and your personal data may reach to another unknown person.

Logout and History Clean: Whatever things you run on the web browser or apps on the phone, be sure to log out of their accounts. Also clean/delete the history.

Factory reset the phone: Finally after clearing the phone from your front, go to the settings and factory reset it. Meaning the phone will come back in the same condition in which it came to you when you were brand new. Everything has to be set in that from the beginning.

Keep a history record of the phone: Whatever phone you sell, try to write down the details related to it in a diary or notepad (softcopy), which model you had, how long it was and whom you sold. Also, take a screenshot of the transaction related to where you are selling or exchanging. In future if your phone is used for some criminal activity, then you will be a little safer in this situation and these things can be used as your proof.