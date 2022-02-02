Your smartphone battery is not backing up? Have to charge again and again, so know these 5 simple tips

There are many different tips on how to charge your phone. If you also want better backup in your phone then here are some suggestions. With the help of these tips, you can make your phone battery last longer.

If you also want better backup in your phone then here are some suggestions. With the help of these tips, you can make your phone battery last longer.

don’t let the phone get hot

The smartphone has a lithium-ion battery. Because of this, do not let the phone get too hot. The phone should not be kept in a place where there is a lot of sunlight or there is a hot place. Because at such a time your phone can be harmful. You should also avoid charging your phone while playing games, as this will also increase the temperature of the phone and damage the battery.

Do not operate the phone while it is charging

Avoid using the phone while charging. This is called parasitic charging and this type of use can apparently be quite harmful. A small amount of usage load prevents the battery from entering full charging and damages the battery.

Do not use fake charger

Important advice is to use only the company’s charger. Using a fake charger can be harmful. High-capacity chargers can quickly charge the phone up to 70 percent capacity, but can also damage it in the process.

On charging for very short and long periods of time

It is advisable to charge your phone quickly when it comes down to 20 percent for a very short time. Also it is said that the phone should not be charged up to 100 percent, you can charge one to two percent less. If this is not done then the battery backup of your phone may be low.

Do not leave the phone on charger all night

Charging your phone overnight will have a bad effect on the phone’s battery. You do not need to keep the phone at 100 percent at the end of each charge. Avoid charging the phone for a long time. Once your phone is fully charged, unplug it immediately.