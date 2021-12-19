Your smartphone has not even been hacked? You can quickly know like this, know- the way

Sometimes your smartphone is also hacked, but the information about it is not available. In such a situation, the risk of data theft also increases. But here are some ways, by which you will know about the hacking of your phone whether your smartphone is hacked or not.

With the expansion of digital things, people have got convenience but the problem has also increased. Because in today's era many types of hacking cases are coming to the fore. Hackers are cleverly trying new tricks, due to which people are getting more problems.

smartphone slow down

Your smartphone can be hacked even if your phone slows down when it is already running or stops in the middle of the walk. In this case, if you have a phone then you should immediately reset your device and prevent the problem of hacking.

phone heats up quickly

If your phone is getting very hot even when not in use, then there is a good chance that hackers are doing their job. Along with this, your device’s flashlight is turning on and off automatically, so hackers can be controlling your device.

fast battery drain

If your smartphone’s battery is running out at a faster than normal speed, then it should be understood that malware and fraudulent apps are taking information about your smartphone’s secret. Because during the theft of data, the battery of the phone is getting exhausted at a high speed. However, there are many such apps that take more battery, so to test, first of all close these apps and then check.

Showing ads or getting game notifications on your smartphone

It can also be a sign of hacking that your smartphone is repeatedly giving notifications to install the game. Apart from this, even after removing the ad on your phone, it keeps coming again and again. In this situation your phone may be hacked. To avoid this, third party apps should not be used.

Unsolicited photos and videos coming in

If you have photos and videos in your photo gallery that you have never downloaded or taken, be careful because it is a sign that someone may be in control of your camera. Apart from this, if you are seeing some such information in your call or message log, which you have not sent to anyone. So this could be a sign that hackers are using your phone.