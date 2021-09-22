Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

Biden urges the world to ‘grow up’ on Covid

President Biden on Wednesday called on leaders, pharmaceutical officials and civil society organizations to create a global plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a virtual COVID-19 summit held with the United Nations, Biden cited two urgent goals: immunizing the world, and solving the oxygen-supply crisis. “We are not going to solve this crisis with half-measures or middle-of-the-road ambitions – we need to go big,” the president said. “This is a widespread crisis.”

Several leaders at the summit sent pre-recorded videos, so a debate and immediate consensus on a plan was unlikely. Pfizer on Wednesday announced a deal with the Biden administration to sell 500 million doses to the US, which will be donated to countries with a shortage of shots.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist urged countries to work together to distribute vaccines and share additional supplies. Dr Soumya Swaminathan said, “The country-by-country approach, the nationalist approach, is not going to get us out of this pandemic.”