Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times
We’ve been covering the global response to the pandemic and Biden’s call to shrug off some of the signs of trouble for China’s economy.
Biden urges the world to ‘grow up’ on Covid
President Biden on Wednesday called on leaders, pharmaceutical officials and civil society organizations to create a global plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking at a virtual COVID-19 summit held with the United Nations, Biden cited two urgent goals: immunizing the world, and solving the oxygen-supply crisis. “We are not going to solve this crisis with half-measures or middle-of-the-road ambitions – we need to go big,” the president said. “This is a widespread crisis.”
Several leaders at the summit sent pre-recorded videos, so a debate and immediate consensus on a plan was unlikely. Pfizer on Wednesday announced a deal with the Biden administration to sell 500 million doses to the US, which will be donated to countries with a shortage of shots.
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist urged countries to work together to distribute vaccines and share additional supplies. Dr Soumya Swaminathan said, “The country-by-country approach, the nationalist approach, is not going to get us out of this pandemic.”
Vaccine disparity: Less than 10 percent of the population of poor countries – and less than 4 percent of the African population – have been fully vaccinated against COVID. Covax, the international vaccine initiative, is behind schedule to deliver the shots to low- and middle-income countries who need them most.
Here are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.
In other developments:
China’s economy is shining warning signs
Global markets are watching Chinese property giant Evergrande flirt with default and investors are worried any collapse could ripple through the international financial system. Some market watchers say the Evergrande may be China’s “Lehman moment”, referring to the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers Investment Bank.
But the wider threat to Beijing is that China’s growth is slowing, and the government may have to work harder to revive it.
Indicators: Retail sales last month were weaker than expected due to slower car sales. Industrial production slowed down. Investment in infrastructure, which Beijing has counted for growth, is still keeping the economy afloat. But it may not be sustainable for long.
Predictions: Bank of America on Tuesday slashed China’s economic growth forecast for next year to 5.3 percent from 6.2 percent.
Latest: Evergrande said it has struck an agreement with investors that gives it some relief, but it is unclear what will happen on Thursday, when the bond-interest payment is due.
Ukraine’s president’s top aide attacked
The consultant, Serhi Shefir, was not harmed, but his driver was injured when his car was fired upon by someone or people hiding in a roadside forest outside Kiev on Wednesday. Officials said it was an attempt to murder.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would return to Ukraine immediately from New York, where he was attending the UN General Assembly to speak out against Russia’s military intervention in eastern Ukraine.
Zelensky said he considers the attack a message to himself personally, but he would not be deterred from it. “It’s a weakness to say hello to my friend’s car from the woods,” he said.
Motive: An adviser to Zelensky’s chief of staff linked the attack to the president’s efforts to limit the influence of oligarchs. Officials said there was no suspect and no one had been arrested.
Reference: Shefir, 57, is considered the president’s closest. Along with his brother and Zelensky, he founded a television production company in 2003 that propelled Zelensky to fame. Both are neighbours.
Breaking News
News from Asia and Australia
Japanese photographer Rinko Kawachi tried to take her daughter to her parents near Kyoto every two months. The pandemic disrupted that habit, but this summer, she preferred to resume the old routine after her parents had been vaccinated.
A Japanese Twist on ‘Star Wars’
Some of Japan’s most creative animation studios get to explore a galaxy far, far away in the anime anthology series “Star Wars: Visions” on Disney+. The show, which includes short films with very different animation styles, pays homage to the Japanese influence on “Star Wars”, Robert Ito writes in The Times.
George Lucas has previously referred to Star Wars’ debt to Japanese culture, citing Akira Kurosawa’s 1958 period drama “The Hidden Fortress” as the primary inspiration for his first “Star Wars” film. There are also kimono-like garments, lightsaber duets – kendo experts worked with actors in the films – and forces themselves, with elements of Buddhism and Shintoism.
For the series, the animators developed stories that existed outside the cinematic universe of the franchise. Ito writes, “There are Sith villains and rabbit-girl hybrids, tea-sipping droids (well, it’s actually oil) and sake warriors.” “Lightsabers are lovingly carried away in traditional wrapping cloth called furoshiki and boxes of red lacquer.”
play, watch, eat
what to cook
#Thursday #Briefing #York #Times
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.