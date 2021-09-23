Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

‘An all-hands-on-deck crisis’

Speaking at a virtual COVID-19 summit held with the United Nations, President Biden called on world leaders, pharmaceutical officials, philanthropists and civil society organizations to build a global consensus around a plan to fight the pandemic.

The president cited two urgent goals: immunizing the world and solving the oxygen-supply crisis. “We’re not going to solve this crisis with half-measures or middle-of-the-road ambitions – we need to go big,” Biden said. “This is a widespread crisis.”

Pfizer has announced a deal for the Biden administration to sell 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to be donated to countries in need of shots.

This week, the WHO’s chief scientist urged countries to work together to distribute vaccines and share additional supplies. Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said, “The country-by-country approach, the nationalist approach, is not going to get us out of this pandemic.”