Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

‘An all-hands-on-deck crisis’
Speaking at a virtual COVID-19 summit held with the United Nations, President Biden called on world leaders, pharmaceutical officials, philanthropists and civil society organizations to build a global consensus around a plan to fight the pandemic.
The president cited two urgent goals: immunizing the world and solving the oxygen-supply crisis. “We’re not going to solve this crisis with half-measures or middle-of-the-road ambitions – we need to go big,” Biden said. “This is a widespread crisis.”
Pfizer has announced a deal for the Biden administration to sell 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to be donated to countries in need of shots.
This week, the WHO’s chief scientist urged countries to work together to distribute vaccines and share additional supplies. Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said, “The country-by-country approach, the nationalist approach, is not going to get us out of this pandemic.”
By numbers: Less than 10 percent of the population of poor countries – and less than 4 percent of the African population – have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. About 80 percent of the shots that have been administered are in high- and upper-middle income countries. More than 4.5 million people have died worldwide from Covid-19.
Here are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.
In other developments:
Germany’s chancellor race intensifies
This week, just days before the Germans cast their ballots, Germany’s current leader, Angela Merkel, returned to the campaign trail – not as a candidate, but on the stump for her Christian Democratic Union party’s struggling candidate, Armin Lashte. To do, whose campaign is spoiled. The blunders that have led critics to question his professionalism and ability to lead.
For weeks the polls have shown an edge for the Social Democratic Party, the conservative Christian Democrats’ traditional rivals, and their governing partners. But in the final week before voting on Sunday, conservatives are nearly 3 percentage points behind, giving Lasquet hope after an overwhelming campaign.
The Social Democrats’ campaign has been marked by a clear message on progressive issues such as raising the minimum wage and creating more affordable housing. His front-runner candidate, Olaf Scholz, is selling himself as the best fit to replace Merkel.
Worth quoting: “Social democracy is back,” said Andrea Romelle, dean of the Herty School of Governance in Berlin.
Result: Should the Social Democrats emerge as the strongest party, they would still need to find at least one partner to form a government. Although they could have had the Christian Democrats as their junior partners, the more likely centre-left coalition led by the Social Democrats with the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats.
Biden and Macron try to mend ties
President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke yesterday for the first time since the announcement of a secret US-Australian-British defense deal that thwarted a $66 billion French project to build attack submarines. A White House statement said the talks were “friendly”.
The deal had prompted France to declare that its oldest ally had indulged in “lies” and “duplications” and to suggest that the foundations of the NATO alliance had been shaken. A few days ago, Macron remembered Philippe Etienne, the French ambassador to the US, for the first time. The envoys will return to Washington next week.
Although the US has not apologized for keeping France in the dark, a joint statement said that “the two leaders agreed that the position of France and our European partners in open consultation between allies on matters of strategic interest.” will benefit.” Macron and Biden agreed to meet in Europe next month.
Associate: Biden met separately with the leaders of Britain and Australia, Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison, on Tuesday. Their deal is portrayed as an “Anglo-Saxon” maneuver in France against continental Europe.
Analysis: Max Fischer wrote in The Interpreter column that France’s assertiveness abroad has been calibrated to manage its long-standing confusion of how to function as an independent power based on the Allies.
Breaking News
from America
As the first presidential envoy for climate, John Kerry wants to persuade world leaders to “do what science tells us.” With global climate talks less than two months away, he faces a difficult path.
A Japanese Twist on ‘Star Wars’
Some of Japan’s most creative animation studios get to explore a galaxy far, far away in the anime anthology series “Star Wars: Visions” on Disney+. The show, which includes short films with very different animation styles, pays homage to the Japanese influence on “Star Wars”, Robert Ito writes in The Times.
George Lucas previously referred to the debt “Star Wars” owes to Japanese culture, citing Akira Kurosawa’s 1958 period drama “The Hidden Fortress” as the primary inspiration for his first “Star Wars” film. There are also kimono-like robes, light-saber duets – kendo experts worked with actors in films – and forces, with elements of Buddhism and Shintoism.
For the series, the animators developed stories that existed outside the cinematic universe of the franchise. Ito writes, “There are Sith villains and rabbit-girl hybrids, tea-sipping droids (well, it’s actually oil) and sake warriors.” “Lightsabers are lovingly carried away in traditional wrapping cloth called furoshiki and boxes of red lacquer.”
