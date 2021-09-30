Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times
Division among Democrats affects Biden’s agenda
The Senate will vote today on a bill to fund the federal government, which will close at midnight if Congress fails to act.
The bill comes as Democrats do their best to salvage President Biden’s domestic agenda. Conservative-leaning holdouts like Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia have dug against an ambitious $3.5 trillion social safety net and climate bill that the White House calls the Build Back Better Plan.
The fate of the plan, and the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that was set for a House vote today, could define the success of Biden’s presidency. The intense conversation surrounding him has tested his skills as a deal maker, which he highlighted as a calling card during his campaign for the White House.
To close: Senate Republicans are likely to oppose the bill passed by the House. But the move indicates Democrats are ready to act separately on the government funding measure, evident from a shutdown, even though the debt limit remains unresolved.
January 6 Riot: The House Select Committee probing the Capitol attack yesterday issued 11 more subpoenas targeting allies of Donald Trump who were involved in planning and organizing a “Stop the Steel” rally promoting mob violence.
Abuse of Kovid rules in the murder of Sarah Everard
When a police officer stopped Sarah Everard, a young woman on her way home in London, and arrested her for violating national lockdown guidelines in March, she did not argue, but instead handcuffed herself and allowed herself to sit in the officer’s car. Gave. His burnt remains were found a week later in a wood about 60 miles away.
These details were heard for the first time yesterday during the sentencing of Officer Wayne Coogens, who pleaded guilty to his murder earlier this year. The crime terrified Britain, striking a raw nerve with women accustomed to the fear of male violence and triggering a national movement demanding better protection in return.
A prosecutor said Couzense went looking for a single young woman and had used her official police credentials, equipment and training to commit the crime. He had worked on a COVID patrol a few months back, which gave him an understanding of protocol regarding possible lockdown violations.
Feedback: Rights groups reacted with outrage to the new information and demanded greater accountability from London’s Metropolitan Police force. Many have criticized the police’s failure to investigate Coozen’s allegations of other sex crimes prior to Everard’s murder, including reports that he had exposed himself in the public days before the attack.
Here are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.
In other developments:
Britney Spears freed from her father’s watch
A judge has suspended Britney Spears’ father from her guardianship, paving the way for the termination of her legal right over her finances. At a hearing in Los Angeles, the judge, Brenda Penney, said “the current situation is not appropriate” and granted a petition to suspend James Spears’ oversight of her daughter’s $60 million estate. The court designated a California accountant as the temporary custodian.
After the singer broke public silence at a hearing in June, when she called the arrangement “disrespectful” and said she wanted to end it, the major decision stoked a whirlwind heat in the 13-year conservatism.
In a drastic reversal of the hearing, James Spears’ attorney, Vivian Thorin, argued for suspending his client rather than ending it immediately, while Singer’s attorney, Matthew Rosengart, asked the judge to wait for James Spears to investigate further. asked for. Behaviour.
New heights for kites
Some of the earliest stories about kites date back to about 2,000 years, when they were used by Chinese armies in military warfare as a tool for planning attacks, intimidating enemies, and for propaganda. Was – or threats.
Today, these delicate aircraft – constructed from a lightweight wooden or wire frame, covered in a thin material such as paper or silk and powered by long wires to form a lift – are considered toys. And yet they have fascinated adults and children alike for centuries, serving many practical and spiritual functions in cultures around the world.
More recently, a generation of established craftspeople has inspired a wave of young artists to pursue new forms, reports Noor Brara in T magazine.
One such artist is Anna Rubin, of Karnten, Austria, whose original bamboo-and-paper creations are designed, she says, “things not to be flown on kites”, including coal-black meteorites and jute carpets. Are included. , whose friable edges make them look like a burst of sun setting on the grass. “Everyone should make a kite and fly it once in their life,” she says.
Read more about the joys of moths.
