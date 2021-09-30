Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

Division among Democrats affects Biden’s agenda

The Senate will vote today on a bill to fund the federal government, which will close at midnight if Congress fails to act.

The bill comes as Democrats do their best to salvage President Biden’s domestic agenda. Conservative-leaning holdouts like Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia have dug against an ambitious $3.5 trillion social safety net and climate bill that the White House calls the Build Back Better Plan.

The fate of the plan, and the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that was set for a House vote today, could define the success of Biden’s presidency. The intense conversation surrounding him has tested his skills as a deal maker, which he highlighted as a calling card during his campaign for the White House.

To close: Senate Republicans are likely to oppose the bill passed by the House. But the move indicates Democrats are ready to act separately on the government funding measure, evident from a shutdown, even though the debt limit remains unresolved.