Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

WHO approves first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization first endorsed a vaccine to prevent malaria, a disease that kills about 500,000 people each year, including hundreds of thousands of African children under the age of 5.

The vaccine, made by GlaxoSmithKline, stimulates a child’s immune system to thwart the deadliest and most prevalent of the five malaria pathogens. Clinical trials showed an efficacy of about 50 percent against severe malaria in the first year, but that figure dropped to near zero by the fourth year.

Some experts have questioned whether the vaccine, with its moderate efficacy, is a worthwhile investment in countries with many other problems. But the director of the WHO’s global malaria program called the new vaccine a historic event. This is not the first vaccine for malaria, but it is the first vaccine developed for any parasitic disease.

Effect: A study last year estimated that if vaccinated in countries with the most cases of malaria, it could prevent 5.4 million cases and 23,000 deaths in children under 5 each year.