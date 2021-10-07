Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times
A milestone in the fight against malaria
The WHO approved the first malaria vaccine, which could have saved the lives of thousands of children in sub-Saharan Africa. Manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline, the vaccine stimulates a child’s immune system to thwart the deadliest and most prevalent of the five malaria pathogens.
Dr. Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO’s Global Malaria Program, described the new vaccine as a historic event, the first to be developed for any parasitic disease. “This is a huge leap forward for a first-generation vaccine against a human parasite from a science point of view,” he said. The search for a malaria vaccine has been going on for over a hundred years.
Although the vaccine’s moderate efficacy against severe malaria is about 50 percent in the first year, drops to zero by the fourth year, a modeling study has estimated it to be 5.4 million cases and 23,000 deaths in children under 5 years of age each year. can stop.
Vaccine shortage in Latin America
The global COVAX program, which supplies COVID vaccines to much of the world, is falling short of its goal of providing Latin American and Caribbean countries with enough doses to vaccinate 20 percent of their people this year.
The failure is partly due to the fact that wealthier countries that can pay more for shots are buying supplies, said Dr. Jarbas Barbosa said. “Manufacturers are not prioritizing distribution to the Kovax mechanism,” he said. “They continue to prioritize their bilateral agreements because vaccines are more expensive in these bilateral agreements.”
Rich countries have far outpaced the rest of the world in vaccination rates, and they continue to buy doses as demand for booster shots grows. The WHO said only nine of Africa’s 54 countries have met their target of vaccinating 10 percent of their people by the end of September.
By numbers: About 37 percent of the population in Latin America and the Caribbean has been fully vaccinated, but access to the region has been uneven, with high rates of vaccination in Cuba, Chile and Uruguay.
Boris Johnson pledges to a transformed British economy
In a speech offering some concrete details, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, vowed to radically change the country’s economy for a future defined by highly skilled workers earning high wages.
Barely mentioning Britain’s current fuel and food shortages, Johnson portrayed a view of Britain on the cusp of change. “We’re not going back to the same old broken model,” he said. “Low wages, low growth, low skills and low productivity – all this as a system, enabled by uncontrolled immigration.”
Johnson devoted much of his speech to his key policy of “flattening”, which aimed to address the inequalities between the economically disadvantaged northern parts of England and the more prosperous south. The Conservative Party has led the government since 2010, yet the prime minister spoke of the past decade as if any other party was in charge.
Slogans: Johnson has branded his agenda “Build Back Better,” the same slogan President Biden uses for his infrastructure legislation. He riffs on the line, adapting it to describe the return of beavers to British rivers (“build back beaver”) and beef exports to America (“build back burgers”).
Analysis: Commentators noted that Johnson appears to be targeting a party that combines the free-spending, interventionist impulses of the Social Democrats with the anti-immigration tendencies of Brexiters, who agitated to leave the European Union in 2016.
Breaking News
news from america
As the humanitarian crisis escalates at the border with Poland, where the government has taken a tougher stance on migrants, an asylum seeker must make an impossible decision at the risk of rescuing her sick child and being evacuated after a dangerous trip to Europe. had to face. Above, a family of Kurdish asylum seekers on the Polish border with Belarus.
There is strong evidence that the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, is using migrants as a weapon to punish the European Union for imposing sanctions.
art and ideas
A big mission for James Bond
After being closed for 18 months, UK cinemas saw “No Time to Die”, the 25th installment of the Bond franchise, to help get people back through the door.
Expectations were high: Daniel Craig’s previous two Bond films, “Skyfall” and “Spectre”, are the second and third highest-grossing films of all time at the British box office, and the franchise is a beloved, if at times lamentable. So does sustainability in British cultural life, reports Ish Nelson from London.
Fortunately, Bond has dealt a meaningful blow to industry returns – in one weekend, it made £26 million, or $35 million, at the box office, surpassing the opening weekend of the previous two Bond films. Some theaters scheduled dozens of screenings a day, while others created a spectacle of releases, hosting opening-night parties with live music or cocktails and canapés.
But how much ups and downs can a film make for an industry? With streaming services still under pressure and the pandemic’s financial toll still under way, UK cinemas still face a number of hurdles – including the virus itself.
Read more about the future of nights at the movies.
play, watch, eat
what to cook
That’s all for today’s briefing. Thanks for sticking with me. – Natasha
PS Blake Hounschel, who played several key roles at Politico, is joining The Times to help build a new team for our On Politics newsletter.
The latest episode of “The Daily” is about a Facebook whistleblower’s Senate testimony.
You can reach out to Natasha and the team [email protected].
#Thursday #Briefing #York #Times
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.