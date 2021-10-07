Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

A milestone in the fight against malaria

The WHO approved the first malaria vaccine, which could have saved the lives of thousands of children in sub-Saharan Africa. Manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline, the vaccine stimulates a child’s immune system to thwart the deadliest and most prevalent of the five malaria pathogens.

Dr. Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO’s Global Malaria Program, described the new vaccine as a historic event, the first to be developed for any parasitic disease. “This is a huge leap forward for a first-generation vaccine against a human parasite from a science point of view,” he said. The search for a malaria vaccine has been going on for over a hundred years.

Although the vaccine’s moderate efficacy against severe malaria is about 50 percent in the first year, drops to zero by the fourth year, a modeling study has estimated it to be 5.4 million cases and 23,000 deaths in children under 5 years of age each year. can stop.