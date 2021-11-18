Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

Lukashenko’s dangerous game on the Belarus-Poland border

Alexander Lukashenko, a Belarusian leader accused by the European Union of mediating the migration crisis on Poland’s borders, said he would face “severe headaches” if thousands of asylum seekers tried to stay in his country.

Belarus is a poor, highly repressed former Soviet republic with jobs and other opportunities. But for some immigrants, staying in place is more tempting than going back to their homeland or facing Polish soldiers and border guards. “Belarus is a very good country,” observed one immigrant.

The influx of asylum seekers could be problematic for Lukashenko. Belarus does not have much experience with immigrants and is generally hostile to non-Christian immigrants from outside Europe. For weeks, our neighbors have been denounced for violating international law by refusing to consider asylum seekers crossing the border.

Show support: An informal network in Poland is working to support those who have traveled from Belarus, with a green light at the window to show migrants that they are safe to seek help.