Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

Lukashenko’s dangerous game on the Belarus-Poland border
Alexander Lukashenko, a Belarusian leader accused by the European Union of mediating the migration crisis on Poland’s borders, said he would face “severe headaches” if thousands of asylum seekers tried to stay in his country.
Belarus is a poor, highly repressed former Soviet republic with jobs and other opportunities. But for some immigrants, staying in place is more tempting than going back to their homeland or facing Polish soldiers and border guards. “Belarus is a very good country,” observed one immigrant.
The influx of asylum seekers could be problematic for Lukashenko. Belarus does not have much experience with immigrants and is generally hostile to non-Christian immigrants from outside Europe. For weeks, our neighbors have been denounced for violating international law by refusing to consider asylum seekers crossing the border.
Show support: An informal network in Poland is working to support those who have traveled from Belarus, with a green light at the window to show migrants that they are safe to seek help.
Explainer: The Poland-Belarus crisis is different from the recent migration crisis. Here’s why.
Related: Greek trials for two dozen aid workers, some of them foreigners, are set to begin today. He is accused of spying on the role of helping migrants who came to the country between 2016 and 2018.
Europe’s cowardly culture war
In some parts of Europe, vaccine resistance has become the long tail of the populist nationalist movement that has rocked European politics for decades.
The pockets of unvaccinated people are running the latest rounds of infection, straining hospital wards and threatening financial recovery. In response, many governments have resorted to coercion, a combination of order, temptation and punishment.
In countries like France, which require a vaccine passport to enter most social places, measures are working. But regional resistance to the covid vaccine persists. The problem is even more acute in Central and Eastern Europe – and in the German-speaking countries and the regions bordering them.
Background: Sociologists say that in these regions, vaccine resistance is due to the dominant culture of alternative medicine and the strong tradition of decentralized government, which creates distrust in the rules imposed by the capital. The far-right ecosystem in that region knows how to exploit both.
Quoted: “This reflects the success of far-right cheerleading on this issue and the failure of mainstream politicians to take it seriously enough,” said Pia Lamberti, a researcher at CeMAS, a research institute focusing on lies and conspiracy theories.
Blinken’s trip to East Africa
On his first visit to sub-Saharan Africa, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed hope that tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia would be reduced. But on its first full day, tensions between the two countries escalated.
In Khartoum, Sudan, security forces shot dead at least 15 pro-democracy protesters and wounded several others in the deadliest violence since the October 25 military coup. In Ethiopia, the civil war continues, with the troubled prime minister, Abi Ahmed, once a favorite of Westerners, criticizing international critics.
Speaking to reporters in Kenya, Blinken said the war in Ethiopia “must stop,” urging both sides to enter the talks without preconditions. He called for the reinstatement of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk, who was ousted last month, and has been held incommunicado ever since.
Background: Blinken’s visit to East Africa was attended by his regional envoy, Jeffrey D. It comes after several months of intense engagement by Feltman, who has been shuttle to the capitals in recent weeks for a diplomatic solution.
An investigation by The Times has found that Americans’ appetite for leather upholstery in luxury vehicles is helping to deforest illegally in the Amazon.
Although most of the ranches in the region are not linked to illegal deforestation, the findings show how illegal leather enters the global supply chain, disrupting systems designed by slaughterhouses and leather companies to demonstrate the legitimacy of their cattle sheds.
Politics and beauty pageants
Swimsuits and sash are still there, but in recent years, beauty pageant contestants have used contests to raise awareness of social issues, such as Miss Universe Myanmar, Ma Thuzar Wint Lwin, did this year about the junta in her country.
But the decision to ask South Africa’s newest beauty queen had to be made by very few people: live her childhood dream or show world unity.
Activists and the South African government, which has been crowned Miss South Africa 2021, have called for a boycott of the Miss Universe pageant in Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians, with whom the ruling African National Congress has a long and close relationship.
A spokesman for South Africa’s Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture said:
The ministry is threatening to “separate” itself from the competition, but it is unclear what that means – Mswane will be allowed to fly the South African flag or she will identify herself as Miss South Africa if she competes.
Miss Malaysia and Miss Indonesia have stated that they will not participate. Maswane, now a 24-year-old law graduate, will have to take a stand on an issue that has divided diplomats and presidents for decades. – Linsey Chutel
