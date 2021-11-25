Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

New German government after Merkel

Germany will have a center-left government for the first time in 16 years, and the new Chancellor, Olaf Schulz, a Social Democrat whose job it will be to fill Angela Merkel’s very big shoes.

After much anticipation, Scholes and his coalition partners in the Progressive Greens and Pro-Business Free Democrats announced Wednesday a 177-page administrative agreement that they have been negotiating under strict secrecy since the September 26 election.

Despite the differences, they said they had found common ground to push ahead with plans to overcome the coronavirus epidemic, raise the minimum wage and move Germany on a path to coal recovery.

Who is Olaf Scholz? The new chancellor, who will be sworn in next month, has been successful in convincing voters that he will be like Merkel, but the German leader has rarely come to power in such a crisis.