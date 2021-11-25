Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times
We are also blaming the new German government and the people who killed Ahmed Arberry.
New German government after Merkel
Germany will have a center-left government for the first time in 16 years, and the new Chancellor, Olaf Schulz, a Social Democrat whose job it will be to fill Angela Merkel’s very big shoes.
After much anticipation, Scholes and his coalition partners in the Progressive Greens and Pro-Business Free Democrats announced Wednesday a 177-page administrative agreement that they have been negotiating under strict secrecy since the September 26 election.
Despite the differences, they said they had found common ground to push ahead with plans to overcome the coronavirus epidemic, raise the minimum wage and move Germany on a path to coal recovery.
Who is Olaf Scholz? The new chancellor, who will be sworn in next month, has been successful in convincing voters that he will be like Merkel, but the German leader has rarely come to power in such a crisis.
List of his works: Schulz’s government is facing an epidemic that is rapidly escalating in Belarus and Ukraine, with border clashes. His two other staunch alliance partners may force the new chancellor to reconsider some of his past policies.
Further changes: Germany’s new government wants to legalize marijuana, a measure blocked by Merkel’s party for years.
Ahmed Arberi has been convicted of murder
The case sparked racism in the United States after the assassination of George Floyd. A jury on Wednesday convicted three white men of murder after killing a 25-year-old black arborist last year. This is our live blog.
Three defendants – Travis McMahon, 35; His father, Gregory McMillan, 65; And his neighbor William Bryan, 52 – serving a life sentence.
What happened: In February 2020, three white men from the Georgia area chased Arberry and shot him at close range. Defense attorneys argued that the men were trying to arrest the citizen. Neighbors who filmed the attack have also been charged. This is the complete timeline.
Test: In a 10-day testimony, prosecutors challenged the defendant’s claim that Arberry, who was unarmed and never spoke to his pursuers, could be considered a threat to armed men. The case touched on some of the most burning issues in American criminal justice, including vigilance, self-defense laws, the consequences of widespread gun ownership, and the role of race in jury selection.
Has Britain reached herd resistance?
With more than 40,000 new coronavirus cases being reported daily in Britain, a top scientific adviser has revived the controversy over herd immunity, claiming that the country has reached a magical threshold on which the majority of the population is protected against Covid-19. This comes at a time when Europe is re-imposing sanctions and experiencing winter surges.
The comments by Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, are likely to raise new questions about the status of Britain’s covid outlier: a country willing to tolerate the spread of the virus and the steady death toll. Generality
Ferguson said he expects Britain to avoid a sharp rise in cases in recent weeks, and suggested that further restrictions, such as lockdowns, be unnecessary. This is partly because, he said, many Britons are already infected.
But critics say there are many wildcards, such as virus types and vaccine immunity. The dangers are growing as masks are rare in public places in England.
Here are the latest updates and maps of the epidemic.
In other developments:
At 80, Hayao Miyazaki is retiring with a new film. Miyazaki prefers not to speak to the press, but Tea Magazine sat with him for an hour. “I’m making this film because I don’t have the answer,” he said of his next film.
Does China need sports?
In recent years, teams, leagues and players have jumped at the chance to reach Chinese customers. But now some wonder if the risks are too high.
The sports world received a warning of a changing momentum last week when the Women’s Tennis Association threatened to stop doing business in China if the government failed to confirm the safety of Peng Shui, who recently disappeared from public view after accusing a powerful former deputy premier. Sexual harassment.
For many organizations, the WTA’s position remains outlier. Sports organizations with multimillion-dollar partnerships in China – the NBA, the Premier League in England, Formula One auto racing or the International Olympic Committee – have largely set aside concerns. Some have even agreed to China’s various demands at times. Some have politely apologized.
But public opinion is changing. A study by this year’s Pew Research Center found that 67 percent of Americans had negative feelings about China, up from 46 percent in 2018. Similar changes have taken place in other Western democracies.
Mark Dreyer, a sports analyst at Beijing-based China Sports Insider, said the WTA’s conflict with China reflects a growing “it or us” mentality between China and its Western rivals.
The threat from the WTA could serve as a sign of an impending showdown, in which case, Dreyer said, China could be defeated.
