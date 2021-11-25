Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times
Germany meets its post-Merkel government
For the first time in 16 years, Germany will have a center-left government and will be replaced by Olaf Schulz, a Social Democrat, Angela Merkel, the center-right chancellor who made Germany indispensable in Europe and the world. The new leader campaigned extensively and reassured voters that he would be like his predecessor.
Schulz and his coalition partners in the Progressive Greens and Pro-Business Free Democrats announced an administrative agreement yesterday that they have been secretly negotiating since the September 26 election.
Scholes is expected to be sworn in next month. With the border conflict between Belarus and Ukraine and the increasing incidence of coronavirus (epidemic disease) all over the country (or across the continent), it will have to face immediate crisis.
Further changes: Germany’s new government wants to legalize marijuana, a plan that Merkel’s party has blocked for years.
At least 27 people were killed when a boat capsized in the English Channel
At least 27 people were drowned off the coast of France yesterday when a boat carrying migrants trying to reach Britain capsized in the English Channel. The dead included five women and a girl, said French Interior Minister Gerald Dermanin. Two people with severe hypothermia were rescued and hospitalized.
Local maritime officials said they immediately dispatched rescue boats and helicopters after a fishing boat signaled several people were missing off the coast of Calais, France. The sinking came just days after French and British officials agreed to do more to stop the flow of people into the sea.
Authorities have stepped up efforts to reach Britain by boat, smuggling migrants from trucks crossing the Channel tunnel. For many immigrants, Britain is considered an ideal destination because English is spoken, they can recognize people there, and the job market for undocumented workers is more loosely controlled.
Response: “France will not allow the Channel to become a cemetery,” said Emmanuel Macron, the French president. He called for immediate tightening of border controls. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “shocked and horrified and very sad.”
Related: In Poland, the Immigrants from Belarus seeking to enter the EU have been hit hard by the law and the judiciary’s tough stance, and its popularity has been hit by rising inflation.
Has Britain reached herd resistance?
Neil Ferguson, a top government scientific adviser, has rekindled the controversy over swarm immunity, with more than 40,000 new cases of covid-19 a day and a worrying new general condition of nearly a thousand deaths per week in England. The country is. The threshold on which most of the population is protected from coronavirus.
High caseloads could help keep the country afloat in the face of a fresh wave of infections across Europe, he said, adding that Britain had been infected since the lockdown in July, giving the population greater immunity as a whole.
Ferguson’s remarks are likely to raise new questions about Britain’s decision to endure the spread of the virus and the steady death toll as a price to pay for a return to normalcy. Other public health experts are skeptical of herd immunity theory, which they say does not take into account factors such as new forms or reduced immunity to vaccines.
Analysis: Devi Sridhar, head of the World Public Health Program at the University of Edinburgh, said: “With covid, either everyone will have covid and he will survive, he will die or it will happen when he is vaccinated against it.”
The novel that kept France hooked came to America
Hervé Le Tellier’s novel “The Anomaly” has become a French literary event, winning the Goncourt Prize and has sold over a million copies in France since its publication in 2020. Is now a style-bending novel translated into English. Available in the US, Roger Cohen reports for the Times.
Story, in a nutshell: A flight from Paris to New York lands on March 10, 2021, after a terrible storm. One hundred and six days later, the same Boeing 787 flight with the same crew, the same passengers and the same storm reached the East Coast of the US, it is impossible – passengers and crew must have doubled – and yet.
In an inconsistent era, when a desolate Paris had been in lockdown for months and many lives had been moved online, the novel struck a powerful chord, suggesting the triviality of everything we assumed, what TS Elliott called the “old system.”
“I’m surprised by the book’s success because it’s so experimental, weird and a little crazy,” Le Taylor said. “Perhaps reading it should be a means of escape.”
