Germany meets its post-Merkel government

For the first time in 16 years, Germany will have a center-left government and will be replaced by Olaf Schulz, a Social Democrat, Angela Merkel, the center-right chancellor who made Germany indispensable in Europe and the world. The new leader campaigned extensively and reassured voters that he would be like his predecessor.

Schulz and his coalition partners in the Progressive Greens and Pro-Business Free Democrats announced an administrative agreement yesterday that they have been secretly negotiating since the September 26 election.

Scholes is expected to be sworn in next month. With the border conflict between Belarus and Ukraine and the increasing incidence of coronavirus (epidemic disease) all over the country (or across the continent), it will have to face immediate crisis.