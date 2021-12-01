Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

The first case of Omicron was confirmed in the United States

California has confirmed the first coronavirus infection with the Omicron type in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

The patient, who returned to California from South Africa on November 22, was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that were improving. Leaders across the US have called for vaccinations and masking in response to this type. US airlines have been asked to identify passengers who have recently visited South Africa.

More than a dozen countries across four continents have discovered these types since they were first identified.

South Africa Nearly three-quarters of the 249 samples tested positive for coronavirus in November are now sequencing variants. Cases are on the rise, with 8,651 new cases reported on Wednesday, almost double the previous day. The share of positive return tests rose to 16.5 per cent from 10.2 per cent on Tuesday.