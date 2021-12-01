Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times
We cover the confirmation of the Omicron type in the US and the suspension of the Women’s Tennis Association competitions in China.
The first case of Omicron was confirmed in the United States
California has confirmed the first coronavirus infection with the Omicron type in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.
The patient, who returned to California from South Africa on November 22, was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that were improving. Leaders across the US have called for vaccinations and masking in response to this type. US airlines have been asked to identify passengers who have recently visited South Africa.
More than a dozen countries across four continents have discovered these types since they were first identified.
South Africa Nearly three-quarters of the 249 samples tested positive for coronavirus in November are now sequencing variants. Cases are on the rise, with 8,651 new cases reported on Wednesday, almost double the previous day. The share of positive return tests rose to 16.5 per cent from 10.2 per cent on Tuesday.
“The health ministry’s message is ‘Stop and look, we don’t have enough information yet,'” Linsey Chutel, a Times reporter in Johannesburg, told me today. She said the number of cases is still much lower than in places like the US and Germany.
“The jump in positivity is a matter of concern,” she added.
In other developments:
New rules could ban Belarus immigrants
The European Union (EU) on Wednesday proposed new measures that would allow member states bordering Belarus to suspend some protection for asylum seekers. This movement can reduce the ability of migrants to seek refuge in the block.
Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are cracking down on migrants trying to enter Europe via Belarus.
Officials said the measures would be temporary; If approved, they will remain in force for six months but may be extended. But immigration experts say the new measures will have dire consequences for asylum seekers in the block.
Critics also say the decision will keep people in custody longer and create an additional burden rather than reduce the border crisis.
Details: The current registration period for asylum applications is three to 10 days. According to the proposal, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland could extend it by up to four weeks. The duration of the claims process can be extended up to four months.
Toll: At least 12 people have been killed in the crisis, but aid groups say the number could be higher.
The U.S. Supreme Court may uphold the Prevention of Abortion Act
The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Mississippi law, which prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of gestation. The Jackson Women’s Health Association vs. Dobbs is the most important abortion case of the decade, and the question becomes tense and heated during the debate.
The decision could have a major impact on abortion access in the country and allow at least 20 states to make almost all abortions illegal. Here are the latest updates.
The court ruled in favor of RAW v. Wade would be inconsistent with the central holding of the 1973 decision that established the constitutional right to abortion.
Details: Rowe stopped states from banning the procedure about 23 weeks before conception. Whether to create a new 15-week limit, as outlined in Mississippi law, or to repeal Rolla altogether, the court appeared divided Wednesday, allowing states to ban abortions at any time or in whole.
Time: Judgment in abortion cases is not expected until the end of June or early July. Here’s what happens next.
On the ground: We visited Mississippi’s last abortion clinic, which is busier than ever.
The best books of the year
After a year of reading, visits, more reading, discussion, calling and voting, the final decision is here: The editors of The Times Book Review have selected the 10 best books of 2021.
“We’ve been holding monthly two-hour meetings (sometimes more!) Throughout the year to discuss potential contenders,” Pamela Paul, editor of Book Review, told us. Editors voted and runoffs were often necessary. Below are some choices and here are all 10. You can also browse our 10-best lists from previous years.
How beautiful we were By Imbolo Mbue: Set in a fictional African village, the novel is a decade-long myth of power and corruption.
Intimate By Katie Kitamura: A court translator in The Hague has been hired to track down the voices and stories of war criminals.
Nobody talks about it By Patricia Lockwood: This novel separates the joys and the limitations of life between online and body-to-blood interactions.
To Juntine By Annette Gordon-Reed: Exploring the racial and social complexities of her state of Texas, Gordon-Reid encourages readers to take a closer look at history.
