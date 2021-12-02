Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

Inadequacy of the global epidemic response

While rich countries are struggling to protect their populations from the omikron virus with travel bans and booster shots, the WHO slammed them and called the measures ineffective and unjust. Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during the Coronavirus epidemic in the world. ) The question of the similarity of how the disease has been dealt with all over the country (or across the continent) has re-emerged.

“The blanket travel ban will not stop the spread of Omicron and it will put a huge strain on life and livelihood,” said Tedros Adhanom Gebreius, WHO’s director general. He praised Botswana and South Africa, where the oldest cases of Omicron were found last month, for reporting the findings to international health officials.

Separately, the member states of the organization took the first step yesterday in what many governments hope will be a legally binding agreement aimed at ensuring a more consistent and equitable response to future pandemics.

Omicron: California has confirmed the first known case of the variant in the US, health officials said. It has become the most prevalent version of the rapidly spreading coronavirus in South Africa, changing the endangered delta type.