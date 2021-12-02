Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times
Inadequacy of the global epidemic response
While rich countries are struggling to protect their populations from the omikron virus with travel bans and booster shots, the WHO slammed them and called the measures ineffective and unjust. Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during the Coronavirus epidemic in the world. ) The question of the similarity of how the disease has been dealt with all over the country (or across the continent) has re-emerged.
“The blanket travel ban will not stop the spread of Omicron and it will put a huge strain on life and livelihood,” said Tedros Adhanom Gebreius, WHO’s director general. He praised Botswana and South Africa, where the oldest cases of Omicron were found last month, for reporting the findings to international health officials.
Separately, the member states of the organization took the first step yesterday in what many governments hope will be a legally binding agreement aimed at ensuring a more consistent and equitable response to future pandemics.
Omicron: California has confirmed the first known case of the variant in the US, health officials said. It has become the most prevalent version of the rapidly spreading coronavirus in South Africa, changing the endangered delta type.
The decision to have an abortion could have an impact on the middle of the United States
The Supreme Court appears to have drafted yesterday to uphold the Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of gestation, although doing so would require RAW v. The decision of Wade, 1973, which established the constitutional right to abortion and prevented states from banning it, would be exactly the same. Procedures before fetal viability, currently about 23 weeks.
If the court upholds the law, it will immediately make abortion rights a decisive issue in next year’s midterm elections, and most likely revive the court’s efforts to amend it. Democrats are already warning supporters that the court is ready to change access to abortion, almost 50 years after it was recognized as a constitutional right.
The decision could have a major impact on abortion access in the country and pave the way for making almost all abortions illegal in at least 20 states. No decision is expected until the end of June or early July.
New EU measures target Belarus asylum seekers
The European Union (EU) yesterday proposed new measures that would allow Belarus’s border member states Latvia, Lithuania and Poland to suspend some protections for asylum seekers, including extending the length of time they can be detained while their applications are being processed. Aid groups said the change in rules would leave applicants in a precarious position and increasingly insecure.
The European Commission, the bloc’s executive branch, said the measures would be temporary and aimed to give member states “flexibility” in granting asylum claims as they addressed the state of emergency in Belarus. Thousands are trapped in freezing temperatures and at least 12 people have died in the crisis.
In recent months, three countries have taken a hard line against migrants trying to enter the European Union, and border guards have illegally pushed back migrants or refused to process asylum requests, despite blocs violating the EU. Law
Background: For months, EU officials have accused Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko of waging a “hybrid war” by helping migrants reach the EU’s eastern border. Last month, Belarusian authorities evacuated thousands of migrants from a sprawling camp near the border.
How does coronavirus survive in the air? The new simulation shows how the virus survives in small airborne particles of water – and gives an indication of how the delta variant became dominant.
“The virus has never been injected into a drop of water before,” said Romi Amaro, a biologist who led the effort. “People have literally never seen what it looks like.”
Art and imagination
The new guard of pop music
A new class of Gen Z artists has raised their A-list status in the pop industry.
For many years, 19-year-old Billy Ellis had placed before the eyes of the musical organization the “burden of representing her entire generation,” Lindsay Zoladz writes in The Times. That has changed: Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Chloe Bailey, Normani and Kid Laroi are part of the new guard who climbed the charts and received Grammy nominations.
These artists grew up on the Internet, admiring musicians who are now their contemporaries. Lil Nass X was a very vocal member of Nicki Minaj’s online fan army, while Olivia Rodrigo, a well-known Swift, interpolated Taylor Swift’s riff on her debut album.
In some cases, established stars control the careers of these young artists. Beyoncé signed her R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle as a teenager, to give an example: her influence is evident in the now-23-year-old Chloe Bailey’s solo track “Have Mercy”. But other upstarts have a more complex relationship with their ancestors: Minaj and Drake both declined invitations to collaborate on Lil Nass X’s debut album.
Lindsay writes, “This is all evidence of the growing generational divide between the Pope’s millennial father and his General Z successor.” The young artist “represents something thrilling – and perhaps some, in danger – new.”
