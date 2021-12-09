Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times
Pfizer-BioNTech boosters protect against omicron
Booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, according to new laboratory tests, offer significant protection against the Omicron type, drug companies announced yesterday.
Blood samples taken from people one month after the booster shot showed neutral antibodies against Omicron compared to those offered against the previous version of the virus after two doses, the companies said. Antibody levels were significantly lower in those who received only two doses than in previous versions of the virus.
Laboratory tests may not determine for sure how the vaccine will work in the real world, but the results seem to underscore the importance of booster shots. The president of Pfizer said the company began developing a vaccine version targeting Omicron last month and that it could be ready within 95 days. Modern is on the same path.
NATO’s long standoff over Ukraine
Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, is a partner – but not a member – of NATO, a US-led alliance clearly designed to resist the Soviet Union. Through that partnership, Ukraine has sent troops to fight in NATO missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, although it does not benefit from actual membership and NATO’s collective defense commitment.
True membership has been pending since 2008, when NATO promised Ukraine and Georgia membership, without specifying when or how. (That promise can never be fulfilled.) Russia saw the offer as a potential threat to its borders and a serious encroachment on the center of its sphere of influence.
With thousands of Russian troops crowded on Ukraine’s border, NATO is not bound by the agreement or is likely to try to protect Ukraine’s military. When asked about the possibility of sending US troops to Ukraine on Wednesday, President Biden categorically denied it and told reporters at the White House that “it is not on the table.”
Russian perspective: Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader, considers Ukraine a fictitious country and an “integral part of Russia.” The promise of membership is a sign of a stable-expansionist NATO that is committed to removing Ukraine from Russian sphere of influence.
Farewell to Angela Merkel
Angela Merkel handed over the reins of the German chancellorship to Olaf Schulz yesterday, opening a new chapter for Europe’s largest democracy. Scholes will lead the first center-left government in 16 years, trying to live up to Merkel’s high expectations.
During the swearing-in ceremony, Schulz omitted the phrase “So help me God” in the traditional oath. The transition was harmonious with Merkel and Scholz’s kind words to each other. In comments to her message, Merkel called the chancellor “one of the most beautiful duties out there.”
Several crises called for Schulz’s immediate attention, including a major coronavirus and a possible Russian military invasion of Ukraine. Against the backdrop of Britain’s continued withdrawal from the EU, it will have to reconcile with Europe and quarrel with Washington, which has become less credible in recent years.
End of an era: Under Merkel’s leadership, Germany became Europe’s leading power for the first time in modern history. See her tenure in the photos.
When inconvenient news erupts on the Chinese Internet, censors take action. It took them just 20 minutes to get together after Chinese tennis star Peng Shui accused former vice president Zhang Gaoli of sexual harassment.
But after her subsequent disappearance caught the world’s attention, China sought to control the narrative by leaning on state media, friendly foreigners and armies of bots.
Art and imagination
A very, very large Christmas sweater
At the Natural History Museum in London, a huge, rough-looking replica of T. Rex often annoys visitors with his animatronic moves and roaring sound effects. On Monday, that hunting edge was softened slightly by a giant blue, red and green holiday sweater, Maria Kramer reported for The Times.
Turtleneck, made by Jack Masters, a British knitwear company. Rex’s wide upper body fits snugly around the neck, then the sleeves of the dinosaur’s lower arms are made short enough.
The sweater-making process involves about 100 hours of knitting time, a large step ladder and extra-long measuring tape, and redesigning the sweater after it becomes impossible to get over the dinosaur’s head. The final object measures about four feet around the neck, nine and a half feet around the shoulders, and only 10 feet around the body.
“There’s nothing more fun than a jumper fitted for the world’s smallest dinosaur,” said Carla Treasure, a museum buyer. “I think that makes it a little less intimidating.” (So, some kids were still amazed.)
