Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

Pfizer-BioNTech boosters protect against omicron

Booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, according to new laboratory tests, offer significant protection against the Omicron type, drug companies announced yesterday.

Blood samples taken from people one month after the booster shot showed neutral antibodies against Omicron compared to those offered against the previous version of the virus after two doses, the companies said. Antibody levels were significantly lower in those who received only two doses than in previous versions of the virus.

Laboratory tests may not determine for sure how the vaccine will work in the real world, but the results seem to underscore the importance of booster shots. The president of Pfizer said the company began developing a vaccine version targeting Omicron last month and that it could be ready within 95 days. Modern is on the same path.