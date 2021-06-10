Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

Biden arrives in Europe

As he prepares to fulfill with European leaders over the following week, President Biden will attempt to rally an alliance shaken by the earlier administration, through which Donald Trump disparaged and unwound conventional relationships as he embraced autocrats like Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Biden arrives in Europe with appreciable good will just by not being Trump. However because the oldest U.S. president in historical past, he can’t escape lingering doubts about his sturdiness. And he has a frightening agenda: resurrecting a shaken relationship; coaxing European companions towards coordinated insurance policies on Russia, China, international warming and the coronavirus; after which confronting Putin.

The U.S. and the E.U. are additionally working towards an settlement that may settle lengthy-working disputes over subsidies and tariffs that set off a commerce warfare through the Trump administration. Either side are hoping to succeed in a settlement by July.

Evaluation: “In a world the place the West is relatively smaller and fewer economically dominant, Biden argues that allies who share the identical view of world order ought to stick collectively,” says Steven Erlanger, our chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe.