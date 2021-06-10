Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

A excessive-stakes journey for Biden

President Biden arrived in Britain on Wednesday to attend a Group of seven summit, adopted by conferences with NATO and European Union leaders. Biden will announce, probably as early as Thursday, that the White Home has reached an settlement to supply 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to 100 nations over the following yr. We now have stay updates right here.

European leaders are relieved to be coping with a president who values alliances after former President Donald Trump referred to as the E.U. a “foe” and dismissed NATO as “out of date.”

However the talks aren’t going to be straightforward. Matters on the desk embrace find out how to cope with Russia and China, the navy withdrawal from Afghanistan and world warming. On the ultimate day of his journey, in Geneva, Biden will meet with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Talking to troops after touchdown in Suffolk, Biden referred to as his weeklong diplomatic journey “important,” and vowed to face as much as China and Russia.