Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

England and Scotland to ease border controls

Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and most of the EU will be allowed entry into England and Scotland without quarantine from Monday.

British authorities are trying to attract visitors again, and the tourism industry has long pushed for change. The easing of travel restrictions comes after a week of declining cases. “We are helping to reunite people living in the United States and European countries with their family and friends in the United Kingdom,” Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary, wrote on Twitter.

Travelers will still need a negative coronavirus test before traveling and after landing. The government has been criticized for distinguishing between travelers who have been vaccinated in Britain and those who have been vaccinated elsewhere, without any medical justification.

From Monday, the rules will also apply to all travelers from the US and most EU countries, as well as Iceland, Norway and Switzerland, if they have been fully vaccinated with vaccines authorized by US or EU drug regulators.