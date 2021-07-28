Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times
We cover looser border restrictions in the UK and falling records at the Tokyo Olympics.
England and Scotland to ease border controls
Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and most of the EU will be allowed entry into England and Scotland without quarantine from Monday.
British authorities are trying to attract visitors again, and the tourism industry has long pushed for change. The easing of travel restrictions comes after a week of declining cases. “We are helping to reunite people living in the United States and European countries with their family and friends in the United Kingdom,” Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary, wrote on Twitter.
Travelers will still need a negative coronavirus test before traveling and after landing. The government has been criticized for distinguishing between travelers who have been vaccinated in Britain and those who have been vaccinated elsewhere, without any medical justification.
From Monday, the rules will also apply to all travelers from the US and most EU countries, as well as Iceland, Norway and Switzerland, if they have been fully vaccinated with vaccines authorized by US or EU drug regulators.
Daiki Hashimoto wins gold for Japan
The 19-year-old Japanese gymnast won the gold medal in the men’s individual all-around. Follow our Olympic updates live.
In the 200-meter breaststroke, Australia’s Zac Stubblety-Cook set an Olympic record for gold and Dutchman Arno Kamminga won silver. American swimmer Caeleb Dressel won his first individual gold in the men’s 100-meter freestyle, setting an Olympic record in 47.02 seconds. China’s Zhang Yufei set an Olympic record in the women’s 200-meter butterfly.
The Chinese team won a tight 4×200-meter freestyle relay race, with the United States and Australia just behind. All three broke world records.
After retiring from the women’s gymnastics team finals at the Tokyo Games, Simone Biles – the greatest gymnast in history – said she would also skip the all-around on Thursday. Biles will be assessed daily as she plans to make the event’s finals next week.
Catch up: Katie Ledecky, an American swimmer, won the first women’s 1500 freestyle. Her teammate, first-time Olympic athlete Erica Sullivan, finished second. The paddlers took part in the Olympics for the first time.
Senate Reaches Major U.S. Infrastructure Deal
The US Senate voted in favor of a sweeping $ 1,000 billion bill, with Republicans joining Democrats hours after lawmakers and the White House reached a long-sought compromise.
About $ 550 billion in new federal funds would be allocated to roads, bridges, railways, transit, water and other physical infrastructure programs. Investing in the country’s public works system is a priority for the Biden administration.
Asked about the deal during a visit to a truck manufacturing plant in Pennsylvania, President Biden was optimistic, telling reporters: “I’m confident about it.”
Each 18-year-old in France has around $ 350 to spend on culture. Instead of going to exhibitions or picking up Proust’s collected works, teens flocked to manga.
ARTS AND IDEAS
Falling into Olympic sports
When athletes fall during a sport such as skateboarding, they often get up and continue with their routine.
It is not just a mark of good sportsmanship. Instead, athletes train to fall so that they do not seriously injure themselves.
Often times, they bend over and roll, using momentum to disperse energy through their body instead of hitting the ground at a vulnerable point like a wrist or ankle. Pads and wrist guards help, as does staying loose and staring at the ground.
“Skateboarding is all about falling,” said Ryan Sheckler, a world champion skateboarder. “It’s the key to everything. If you don’t fall, you don’t learn. You have to touch the ground to progress.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
