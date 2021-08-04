Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times
We are covering China’s worst epidemic in a year and the skirmishes on the border between Lebanon and Israel.
Delta tests China’s Covid strategy
Months after China was hailed as a success story in the fight against the coronavirus, the country faces its biggest challenge since the virus first emerged in Wuhan: The highly infectious Delta variant is now spreading rapidly .
The government has used strict containment measures and aggressive testing, even banning residents of some cities from leaving their homes, but Chinese authorities have recognized that eradicating this outbreak will be much more difficult than in the past. . So far, the virus has spread to 15 of China’s 31 provinces and autonomous regions.
Yanzhong Huang, senior global health researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations, said China’s “containment-based” strategy would not work in the long term, especially as new variants continued to emerge. “It will become extremely expensive to maintain such an approach,” he said.
The context: Part of the challenge for Beijing is that the Chinese-made vaccines used to immunize the country are not as effective against the Delta variant as other vaccines.
Sprinter sheds light on Belarusian dictatorship
In an Olympic scandal reminiscent of the Cold War, Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya refused an order to return home and defected, leaving Tokyo on a flight to Vienna en route to Poland, which offered her political asylum as well as ‘her husband.
Her defection, which came after she criticized her coaches for signing her up for an event she had not trained for, brought to light a dictatorship where no sphere of life can escape politics. President Alexander Lukashenko, who ruled Belarus for 27 years, has long used sport as a propaganda tool, leading athletes to fear retaliation for any sign of dissent or poor performance.
Quote: “I can say that with a very high degree of probability, she would be sent to jail, tortured, deprived of sleep and not given food or water,” said Aleksandr Opeikin, who heads an organization that opposes the government.
Lebanese-Israeli violence breaks out
Israeli forces responded to rocket fire from Lebanon with artillery strikes on Wednesday. No injuries were reported on either side.
No one claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, but recent similar attacks have been blamed on Palestinian militants based in southern Lebanon. It was the second rocket attack in two weeks.
The Israeli military has been stuck for years in a stalemate with Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shiite army backed by Iran.
Build tensions: It is expected that Israel will soon be able to respond to a deadly attack on an Israeli merchant ship in the Indian Ocean last Friday. Israel blamed Iran for this attack. On Tuesday, an Emirati merchant vessel was boarded by Iranian gunmen off the Emirati coast, according to the Associated Press.
Related: In the year following a major explosion that rocked Beirut, the Lebanese economy collapsed, leading to shortages of food, fuel and medicine.
The high country of South Australia can make a great hike. But it’s also unpredictable. Many hikers have disappeared under mysterious circumstances over the years. “Darkness is playing fun games,” said a local farmer. “That’s why you keep the fire burning all night.”
ARTS AND IDEAS
Architecture that changed the world
What are the most important works of post-war architecture? T Magazine asked architects, designers and journalists to compile a list of 25 significant buildings constructed since World War II. The goal, writes Kurt Soller, was to bring out work that “had not only reshaped the world and the time it was introduced, but also endured and remains influential today.”
The list covers styles, countries, and aesthetics, though some names – modernists like Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Louis Kahn, and Lina Bo Bardi – come up again and again. Other well-known choices include New York’s Seagram Building, Sydney Opera House, and the International Space Station. See the full list.
