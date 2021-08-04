Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

Delta tests China’s Covid strategy

Months after China was hailed as a success story in the fight against the coronavirus, the country faces its biggest challenge since the virus first emerged in Wuhan: The highly infectious Delta variant is now spreading rapidly .

The government has used strict containment measures and aggressive testing, even banning residents of some cities from leaving their homes, but Chinese authorities have recognized that eradicating this outbreak will be much more difficult than in the past. . So far, the virus has spread to 15 of China’s 31 provinces and autonomous regions.

Yanzhong Huang, senior global health researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations, said China’s “containment-based” strategy would not work in the long term, especially as new variants continued to emerge. “It will become extremely expensive to maintain such an approach,” he said.

The context: Part of the challenge for Beijing is that the Chinese-made vaccines used to immunize the country are not as effective against the Delta variant as other vaccines.