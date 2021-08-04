Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

200 million cases, and counting

The world recorded the 200 millionth detected case of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, a staggering figure that is more than the populations of Germany, France and Spain combined.

It took more than a year for the pandemic to reach 100 million cases, and just over six months to double, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The number of people killed by the virus is also staggering. The global toll is at least 4.25 million, including 614,000 deaths in the United States, 558,000 in Brazil and 425,000 in India. Mexico has recorded over 240,000 deaths and Peru nearly 200,000. Britain, Colombia, France, Italy and Russia have each recorded well over 100,000 deaths.

In the United States, the Biden administration is making plans to require all foreign travelers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 with few exceptions, according to an administration official with knowledge of the plans. The United States began banning travelers from certain countries as early as January 2020.