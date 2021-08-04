Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times
200 million cases, and counting
The world recorded the 200 millionth detected case of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, a staggering figure that is more than the populations of Germany, France and Spain combined.
It took more than a year for the pandemic to reach 100 million cases, and just over six months to double, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The number of people killed by the virus is also staggering. The global toll is at least 4.25 million, including 614,000 deaths in the United States, 558,000 in Brazil and 425,000 in India. Mexico has recorded over 240,000 deaths and Peru nearly 200,000. Britain, Colombia, France, Italy and Russia have each recorded well over 100,000 deaths.
In the United States, the Biden administration is making plans to require all foreign travelers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 with few exceptions, according to an administration official with knowledge of the plans. The United States began banning travelers from certain countries as early as January 2020.
Booster shots: The World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on booster injections until the end of September to address global disparities in immunization rates. The break would help free up vaccine stocks so that all countries can immunize at least 10 percent of their population.
Brittany : The nation will expand vaccinations to include 16 and 17 year olds with no underlying health issues in a few weeks. Previously, the vaccine was available for children 12 to 17 years old with underlying illnesses.
Israel: After All but declaring victory over the virus earlier this year, Israel is set to reintroduce restrictions. The measures include the requirement for vaccines and masks for more types of gatherings, a work-from-home policy and more drastic travel restrictions.
Pakistan: The nation topped one million vaccinations per day for the first time since vaccines became available, after coaxing and threats from the government.
China: Also once hailed as an achievement in the fight against the virus, the government has resorted to strict closures and aggressive testing, even banning residents of some cities from leaving their homes, to tackle the country’s worst outbreak in one year.
Ethiopia: Abebech Gobena was known to many Ethiopians as “Mother Teresa of Africa”. An organization she created as an orphanage in 1980 has served some 1.5 million Ethiopians. Ms Gobena died of complications from Covid-19 last month.
One of the world’s worst financial collapse
Lebanon, a small Mediterranean country still haunted by a 15-year civil war that ended in 1990, is in the throes of a financial collapse that the World Bank says may be among the worst in the world since the mid-1800s .
Since autumn 2019, the Lebanese pound has lost 90% of its value and annual inflation in 2020 was 84.9%. In June, the prices of consumer goods had almost quadrupled over the previous two years, according to government statistics.
Years of corruption and bad policies have left the state deeply in debt. Now the economy’s bottom has fallen, leaving shortages of food, fuel and medicine.
Quote: “I have no idea how we are going to continue,” said Rania Mustafa, a mother in Tripoli who planned to sell her furniture to pay the rent.
Military tensions: Israeli forces responded to rocket fire from Lebanon with artillery strikes on Wednesday. No injuries were reported on either side and no one claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.
Sport as a propaganda tool
The defection of Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya from the Tokyo Olympics highlights a dictatorship where no sphere of life can escape politics.
Like many other things in Belarus, sport is a family business. This family belongs to President Alexander Lukashenko, who has reigned for 27 years in this Eastern European country. He has long used sport as a propaganda tool, leading athletes to fear retaliation for any sign of dissent or poor performance.
His son Viktor heads the Belarusian Olympic Committee. Human rights activists accused the father and son of being directly involved in the treatment of Ms. Timanovskaya in Tokyo.
“I can say that with a very high degree of probability, she would be sent to jail, tortured, deprived of sleep and not given food or water,” said Aleksandr Opeikin, who heads an organization that opposes the government.
The last: The sprinter arrived in Poland, which offered her and her husband political asylum after leaving Tokyo on Wednesday.
Architecture that changed the world
What are the most important works of post-war architecture? T Magazine asked architects, designers and journalists to compile a list of 25 significant buildings constructed since World War II. The goal, writes our feature film director Kurt Soller, was to bring out work that “had not only reshaped the world and the times in which it was introduced, but also endured and remains influential today”.
The list covers a range of styles, countries and aesthetics, although some names – modernists like Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Louis Kahn, and Lina Bo Bardi – come up again and again. Well-known choices include the Seagram Building in New York City, the Sydney Opera House, and the International Space Station. See the full list.
