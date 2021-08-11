Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times
We cover the latest Taliban gains in Afghanistan and the deadliest Covid wave in Bangladesh to date.
A takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban?
Since international troops began withdrawing from Afghanistan in May, the Taliban have waged a massive military campaign that has intensified over the past week. The Taliban invaded nine provincial capitals across the country, most clustered in the north.
The victories fueled fears that the Taliban could take the capital, Kabul. While the administration of President Ashraf Ghani refused to recognize the fall of the capitals, the interim finance minister fled the country.
The US military carried out airstrikes but mostly refrained from further involvement, making it clear that its 20-year involvement in the country was over. President Biden said on Tuesday that Afghan leaders must “fight for themselves, fight for their nation”.
The context: After the emergence of the Taliban in the 1990s, they faced fierce resistance from northern militia groups known as the Northern Alliance. Even when Taliban fighters took Kabul in 1996, the alliance denied them a complete takeover. Now experts say if the group takes the north they could take the whole country.
Twin crises of poverty and Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s healthcare system is collapsing under the third deadliest wave of coronavirus infections. But the country lifted most lockdowns on Wednesday to reopen the economy and allow people to return to work.
Banks, stores and malls could reopen, and buses and trains ran. The clothing industry was allowed to restart two weeks ago, prompting thousands to return to the capital, Dhaka. Health experts fear the lifting of restrictions will only worsen the epidemic.
No good choices: The pandemic has pushed some 24.5 million people into poverty, according to an April study. Government advisers have said they must lift the restrictions. “It is not possible for the government to keep the country locked up forever,” an official said.
Hospitals have been overrun, when only 4 percent of the population has been fully immunized. The authorities rent hotels and create makeshift hospitals to treat patients.
In other developments:
The hidden toll of the American heatwave
Hundreds of additional deaths have been recorded in the northwestern United States in record-breaking heat waves this summer, according to New York Times analysis.
About 600 more people died in Oregon and Washington in June than would have been typical, according to a review of mortality data. In the Canadian province of British Columbia during the same period, 570 deaths were deemed to be heat-related, CBC reported. An analysis by climatology researchers found that such an intense heat wave would have been virtually impossible without the influence of man-made climate change.
This week in the United States, nearly 200 million people are on heat warning. The National Weather Service said “the sweltering temperatures extend from the sea to the shining sea.”
Related: In Greece, the island of Evia has become the epicenter of devastating forest fires that have destroyed pine forests and displaced hundreds of people. Forest fires in the forested mountains of northern Algeria have killed at least 65 people since Monday.
Fourteen years ago, a mother hosted a gender-non-conforming summer camp where children were free to express themselves. A photographer caught up with some of the children a decade later as they entered adulthood. “At the camp, it was just me who was me,” recalls one of them.
ARTS AND IDEAS
The governor and #MeToo
Jodi Kantor, investigative reporter for the Times, wrote about the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the sustainability of the #MeToo movement. Here is an exerpt.
Among the now vast panoply of public #MeToo scandals, political scandals are often the most significant, but also the most tortured, because they become so partisan, and often defy neat ends.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings turned into war. Although a long line of women have accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, these allegations seem unlikely to be resolved.
Against this background, Cuomo’s story stands out for the consensus among elected Democratic leaders that he could not stay in office.
In New York City, what has helped differentiate one outcome from another is the Attorney General’s investigation – the kind of scrutiny that these situations require but hardly ever get.
“This is what we are asking,” Anita Hill said in an interview, speaking almost 30 years after introducing the concept of sexual harassment to many Americans while testifying against Clarence Thomas during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings. . “We should take this as a model. “
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
