Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

A takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban?

Since international troops began withdrawing from Afghanistan in May, the Taliban have waged a massive military campaign that has intensified over the past week. The Taliban invaded nine provincial capitals across the country, most clustered in the north.

The victories fueled fears that the Taliban could take the capital, Kabul. While the administration of President Ashraf Ghani refused to recognize the fall of the capitals, the interim finance minister fled the country.

The US military carried out airstrikes but mostly refrained from further involvement, making it clear that its 20-year involvement in the country was over. President Biden said on Tuesday that Afghan leaders must “fight for themselves, fight for their nation”.

The context: After the emergence of the Taliban in the 1990s, they faced fierce resistance from northern militia groups known as the Northern Alliance. Even when Taliban fighters took Kabul in 1996, the alliance denied them a complete takeover. Now experts say if the group takes the north they could take the whole country.