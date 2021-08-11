Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

Destructive forest fires in Greece

Fires around northern Evia, Greece’s second largest island, have destroyed more than 120,000 acres of pine forest, razed homes and displaced hundreds of people. More than 20 countries have offered to help fight the fires, and the Greek Prime Minister has declared them “a natural disaster of unprecedented magnitude”.

A record-breaking heat wave that touched temperatures of up to 46 degrees Celsius, or 115 degrees Fahrenheit, also sparked forest fires in Sweden, Finland and Norway, in a new episode of extreme weather caused by the man-made climate change. that scientists have now concluded is irreversible.

Elsewhere in Europe, floods that occurred once every millennia in Germany, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands killed at least 196 people. Some places in Italy hit over 118 degrees Fahrenheit this week, while parts of the country have been variously burned by fire, battered by hailstorms or inundated by flooding.

Extreme weather conditions: Dozens of people have been rescued and others are missing after floods ravaged Turkey, submerging roads and cutting off access to large areas.