Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times
Destructive forest fires in Greece
Fires around northern Evia, Greece’s second largest island, have destroyed more than 120,000 acres of pine forest, razed homes and displaced hundreds of people. More than 20 countries have offered to help fight the fires, and the Greek Prime Minister has declared them “a natural disaster of unprecedented magnitude”.
A record-breaking heat wave that touched temperatures of up to 46 degrees Celsius, or 115 degrees Fahrenheit, also sparked forest fires in Sweden, Finland and Norway, in a new episode of extreme weather caused by the man-made climate change. that scientists have now concluded is irreversible.
Elsewhere in Europe, floods that occurred once every millennia in Germany, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands killed at least 196 people. Some places in Italy hit over 118 degrees Fahrenheit this week, while parts of the country have been variously burned by fire, battered by hailstorms or inundated by flooding.
Extreme weather conditions: Dozens of people have been rescued and others are missing after floods ravaged Turkey, submerging roads and cutting off access to large areas.
Related: The heat wave that sizzled the Pacific Northwest appears to have been far deadlier than official estimates, according to a Times analysis. In a sweltering week in late June, around 600 more people died in Oregon and Washington than would otherwise have been normal.
Hospitals across the state are inundated with coronavirus patients, with some resorting to overflow tents outside. More than 10,000 Texans were hospitalized this week, and at least 53 hospitals were at full capacity in their intensive care units.
In numbers : About one in five US hospitals with intensive care units, or 583 hospitals in total, recently reported that at least 95 percent of their intensive care beds were full.
Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps.
In other developments:
Trump Golf Course Funding Questions
Donald Trump may be forced to explain how he financed the purchase of two golf courses in Scotland, paving the way for a possible investigation.
The Scottish government had resisted pressure to demand financial details from Trump through an “unexplained wealth order,” a powerful legal instrument typically deployed against figures in organized crime or drug trafficking. But on Wednesday, a Scottish judge ruled that Avaaz, an online campaign group, should have the right to challenge the government’s rejection of calls for such a ruling.
While it is far from clear that such an investigation will ever be opened in this case, Wednesday’s court decision is nevertheless a setback for the former president, whose financial and fiscal operations are the subject of a survey in the United States.
Quote: “If you think there isn’t a reasonable suspicion about these purchases, then I think you haven’t paid attention,” said Nick Flynn, Avaaz General Counsel. “It is the collective responsibility of Scottish ministers to act on this.”
Election fraud: Byung Pak, a former U.S. attorney in Atlanta, told congressional investigators he abruptly resigned in January after a warning from Justice Department officials that Trump intended to fire him for refusing to say that ‘widespread electoral fraud had been discovered in Georgia.
New decision: Trump’s accounting firm must hand Congress its tax and financial records from his time in the White House, a judge ruled yesterday.
THE LAST NEWS
Other great stories
Fourteen years ago, a mother hosted a gender-non-conforming summer camp where children were free to express themselves. A photographer caught up with some of the kids a decade later as they were entering adulthood.
Elias, above, spent four summers at Camp I Am. “At the time, I was two different Eliases: Elias School / Away and Elias Dress up,” he said. “At camp, I could be Dress-Up Elias all the time.”
ARTS AND IDEAS
The Edinburgh Fringe, in brief
Before the pandemic, the Edinburgh Fringe, which opened on Friday and will run until August 30, was only surpassed by the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup in terms of audience size. But some locals had called for a smaller festival – a wish the pandemic had granted.
In 2019, in its last edition, the Fringe sold more than three million tickets to 3,841 shows in 323 venues. This year, fewer than 850 shows will be presented, a third of which will be online, after a government bailout of $ 1.4 million to cover the costs of the event canceled in 2020.
The Fringe is built on the principle of open access for performers, which means that any act paying a registration fee can put on a performance, writes Malcolm Jack – “a free alternative to the Edinburgh International Festival”.
Although slimmer, this year’s program is quintessentially weird and wonderful: standing comics; a choral drama on migration staged on a beach outside of town; and an educational walking tour, led by a pelvic physiotherapist, titled “Viva Your Vulva”.
Learn more about this year’s unusual Fringe Festival.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
#Thursday #Briefing #York #Times
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.