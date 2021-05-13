Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

Preventing rages in Israel and Gaza

On the second day of rocket hearth and airstrikes, Israel assassinated a number of commanders of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and hinted at a potential floor invasion of Gaza. The militants responded with a brand new barrage of greater than 1,000 rockets fired at cities throughout southern Israel.

Listed here are the newest updates.

An Israeli navy official mentioned three infantry brigades have been “getting ready for a worst-case state of affairs,” confirming {that a} floor invasion might comply with the bombardment from the air. Israel’s newest operation focused the Qassam Brigades, the navy wing of Hamas and one in every of a number of Palestinian militant factions energetic in Gaza.

Two days of Israeli strikes have killed at the least 53 Palestinians, together with 14 youngsters, and wounded greater than 300 folks, in keeping with Palestinian well being officers. At the least seven folks have been killed and 100 have been injured within the rocket assaults, in keeping with Israeli well being officers. One Israeli was killed by an anti-tank missile close to the Gaza perimeter.

Worldwide response: A senior U.S. diplomat is headed to the Center East to satisfy with Israeli and Palestinian leaders to induce de-escalation. Tor Wennesland, the United Nations envoy for the Center East, mentioned that the scenario was “escalating in direction of a full-scale warfare.”