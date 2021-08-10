Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

“A hammer hits us on the head every day”

Yesterday’s release of a major UN climate report, which warned that limiting warming to around 1.5 degrees Celsius would require immediate and drastic reductions in emissions, underscored the difficulty of the challenge ahead. The Earth has already warmed by about 1.1 degrees Celsius, or about 2 degrees Fahrenheit. Here are the latest climate updates.

The report essentially attributes all the increase in global average temperatures since the 19th century to humans who burn fossil fuels, clear forests and load the atmosphere with heat-trapping greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane. .

This sparked outrage from vulnerable countries, whose leaders demanded that richer powers immediately cut emissions and help fund preparations for a perilous future.

At the same time, environmental groups said the results would strengthen legal attempts to hold fossil fuel companies and governments accountable.