Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times
“A hammer hits us on the head every day”
Yesterday’s release of a major UN climate report, which warned that limiting warming to around 1.5 degrees Celsius would require immediate and drastic reductions in emissions, underscored the difficulty of the challenge ahead. The Earth has already warmed by about 1.1 degrees Celsius, or about 2 degrees Fahrenheit. Here are the latest climate updates.
The report essentially attributes all the increase in global average temperatures since the 19th century to humans who burn fossil fuels, clear forests and load the atmosphere with heat-trapping greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane. .
This sparked outrage from vulnerable countries, whose leaders demanded that richer powers immediately cut emissions and help fund preparations for a perilous future.
At the same time, environmental groups said the results would strengthen legal attempts to hold fossil fuel companies and governments accountable.
Quote: “What science is saying now is really happening before our eyes,” said Malik Amin Aslam of the government of Pakistan, where temperatures topped 122 degrees Fahrenheit last year. “It’s like a hammer hitting us on the head every day.”
Affected areas: Mega fires in the western United States send out giant clouds of smoke and leave a far bigger footprint than the evergreen forests they destroy and the cities they decimate. And in Turkey, Greece and other parts of Europe catastrophic forest fires entered a second week yesterday.
American borders remain closed to Europeans
U.S. borders remain closed to most European travelers during the pandemic, even those fully vaccinated. The White House has provided little explanation as to why the restrictions persist – even though some countries with higher infection rates and lower vaccination rates do not face a similar ban.
Under current rules, virtually all residents of the European Schengen area, Great Britain and Ireland are still not allowed to travel to the United States. ask that Europe’s decision to open its borders be reciprocal.
“We insist that comparable rules be applied to arrivals in both directions,” said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission last week. Bloc officials have suggested reimposing travel restrictions on U.S. travelers.
Related: Canada has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated US citizens and residents for the first time since March 2020. But reopening is just one way: US officials have said they will not follow through yet.
Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps.
In other developments:
Sixth capital falls into Taliban hands
Northern Afghanistan, once the heart of resistance to the southern Taliban insurgency, is collapsing at a terrifying rate. In just four days, insurgents captured six provincial capitals, with Aybak in Samangan province falling to the group on Monday. The key northern city, Mazar-i-Sharif, is now largely surrounded.
As the Taliban encroach on Kabul – a stronghold of government control amid the insurgent onslaught – many fear that no corner of the country will be spared. “The country is going back to the 1990s,” said Noor Agha, who fled to Kabul from Kunduz on Sunday. “We are in another civil war now.”
The American response was muted, and the Biden administration made it clear that America’s role in Afghanistan was over.
In the first line : For the past month, Kandahar, the second largest city in Afghanistan, has been under siege by Taliban fighters. Families trapped between them and government forces have almost nowhere to go.
THE LAST NEWS
US News
Two stories, one atomic bomb: Charles Loeb, above, was a black war correspondent who defied denials and US military propaganda to show how lethal radiation from the Hiroshima strike resulted in waves of deaths and persistent illnesses.
At the same time, William Laurence, a star reporter for The Times, has become an army apologist and a serial defender of journalism mores.
ARTS AND IDEAS
Dive into vegetarian cuisine
The world of vegetarian cuisine is large and diverse, and our latest newsletter Times critic Tejal Rao celebrates just that. Here is an exerpt.
By profession, I am omnivorous. But when I cook at home, what I want more and more are vegetables. I already knew that the pleasures of vegetarian cooking are endless, but I wanted a place to focus. So starting this week, I’ll be writing a new weekly newsletter: The Veggie.
On Thursday I will be sharing vegetarian recipes and notes from my own kitchen and colleagues. You can expect traditional dishes from long established vegetarian cuisines, along with fun adaptations and experiences, quick everyday recipes, and special occasion dishes that require a little more planning.
Perhaps you are drawn to vegetarian food for ethical reasons, for health reasons, for ecological reasons. Maybe you are trying to get out of a kitchen rut. Maybe, like me, you really like to eat well and just want to cook more with veggies.
Despite my own inconsistencies in shopping and planning, vegetables always lead me to something delicious and satisfying. And that’s the hallmark of a good vegetarian recipe: it leads you to a delicious meal, then makes hundreds more possible.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
#Tuesday #Briefing #York #Times
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.