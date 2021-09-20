Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times
We are covering claims of unfair government tactics in the reopened US visit and the Russian election.
US will lift travel ban on vaccinated foreigners
The Biden administration will lift travel restrictions starting in November for foreign residents who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
For more than a year, travelers from some European countries, Iran, India, China and other countries have been barred from entering the US for non-essential travel. Many have expressed dismay at being separated from loved ones, jobs and school, while vaccinated Americans have been allowed to travel more widely.
Travelers must show proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID test within three days of arrival in the US, similar to requirements in many other countries. The changes announced on Monday apply only to air travel and do not affect restrictions on the land border.
Officials said unvaccinated Americans returning to the country would be subject to strict requirements, including testing negative the day before travel and showing evidence that they purchased a test after landing.
description: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also soon issue an order directing airlines to collect passengers’ phone numbers and email addresses for a new contact-tracing system.
economic recovery: New York City tourism officials welcomed the news. Before the pandemic, the number of tourists visiting New York City from other countries stood at 13.5 million per year in 2019. That figure fell to 2.4 million last year.
In other developments:
Partial results that emerged after voting closed on Sunday evening indicated significant gains for opposition parties as well as a possible victory by several candidates backed by imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
By the time the Election Commission disclosed the full count on Monday, the gains had largely been wiped out, prompting claims of fraud.
In Moscow, the challengers to the ruling party, United Russia, delayed Monday, leading in several electoral districts before the results of online voting were tabulated. A Moscow city government official explained the delay, pointing to the “decoding” process, which took “much longer than expected.”
American response: A State Department spokesman said the Russian elections “did not take place under conditions conducive to free and fair proceedings.” He said the government’s use of laws against “extremist” and “undesirable” organizations “prevented the Russian people from exercising their civil and political rights.”
Rating agency Fitch said this month that a default “appears to be probable.” Moody’s, another rating agency, said Evergrande was short of cash and time. Shares around the world fell on Monday as Evergrande and other concerns weighed on investors.
The company rode the wealth boom in China which largely urbanized the country and resulted in nearly three-quarters of domestic wealth tied up in housing. Evergrande was at the center of power in an economy that relied on the property market for supercharged economic growth.
But regulators in China are cracking down on the reckless borrowing habits of property developers. And with less demand for new apartments, the property market is slowing down.
Difficulty: Evergrande now owes money to lenders, suppliers and foreign investors. It owes home buyers unfinished apartments and has generated more than $300 billion in unpaid bills. And it faces creditor lawsuits.
Breaking News
news from asia
As the Afghan war is coming to an end, US troops are still stationed in Iraq. Although the mission may have been removed from public attention, there are still about 2,500 American troops on the ground in the country the US attacked after the September 11 attacks.
art and ideas
Toronto Film Festival
Established in 1976, the Toronto International Film Festival has a democratic spirit. It is intended for the general public, whereas festivals such as Cannes are by invitation only. “It’s just a flood of movies—the good, the bad and the nostalgia,” writes Times film critic Manohla Dargis, who joined this year’s Toronto festival, which ended this weekend.
Highlights included “Flea,” a beautifully animated documentary about an Afghan refugee; “Hold Your Fire,” a jaw-dropper about a decades-long American hostage crisis; Benedict Cumberbatch as a 1920s Montana cowboy in “The Power of the Dog” and as a cat-fancy painter in “The Electrical Life of Louis Wayne”; and “Being Cousteau” about the underwater French explorer.
A “crying bucket” on his favorite film from the Manohla festival, “The Tsugua Diaries,” which was shot during the pandemic and had a lot to say about, as well as “the deep, life of friendship and being with other people.” – subsistence happiness”.
play, watch, eat
what to cook
