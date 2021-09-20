Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

US will lift travel ban on vaccinated foreigners

The Biden administration will lift travel restrictions starting in November for foreign residents who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

For more than a year, travelers from some European countries, Iran, India, China and other countries have been barred from entering the US for non-essential travel. Many have expressed dismay at being separated from loved ones, jobs and school, while vaccinated Americans have been allowed to travel more widely.

Travelers must show proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID test within three days of arrival in the US, similar to requirements in many other countries. The changes announced on Monday apply only to air travel and do not affect restrictions on the land border.

Officials said unvaccinated Americans returning to the country would be subject to strict requirements, including testing negative the day before travel and showing evidence that they purchased a test after landing.