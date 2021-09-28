Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times
We are covering the election of Germany and the plan for a return to normalcy in Sydney.
Olaf Scholz poised to become Germany’s next leader
The centre-left Social Democratic Party won Germany’s election, defeating Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union by 1.6 percentage points to 25.7 percent of the vote. Olaf Scholz did the unthinkable, leading his long-dead Social Democrats to victory.
The hardest part is yet to come: for the first time since the 1950s, the next chancellor must bring at least three different parties behind a governing deal. The process can take months.
If Scholz becomes chancellor, his term is likely to be filled with compromises with his coalition partners. The conservative runner-up, Armin Lasquet, could still beat him to the top position.
“No one should behave as if he alone can form the government,” Lachette told reporters on Monday. “Whoever can form a majority to support him will become the chancellor.”
What will happen next: The political landscape of Germany has split into several parties that differ less in size. Scholz said voters gave a “clear mandate” that the next government should be formed by his party, with Progressive Greens, with 14.8 percent voter support, and Pro-Business Free Democrats, with 11.5 percent.
Effect: EU policy may be delayed as leaders wait for Germany’s new government to take shape.
related: Two Greens candidates, Tessa Gansner and Nike Slavik, became the first transgender women to attend the German parliament.
If Sydney reaches certain milestones in vaccination rates, restrictions will begin to be lifted in early October and normal life could return by December.
New South Wales leader Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday that the city’s five million residents would begin to emerge from the lockdown on 11 October. By that date, officials expect 70 percent of the state’s population over the age of 16 to be vaccinated. Sydney residents, and residents of some rural areas of the state who are still in lockdown, will be able to go to hairdressers, weddings and small towns. Arrangement.
By the end of October, when the state is projected to hit 80 percent, Sydney’s vaccinated residents will be able to stand in restaurants and bars to drink and attend large events. Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, is set to emerge from lockdown on 26 October, when 70 percent of residents over the age of 16 are expected to be fully vaccinated.
Here are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.
In other developments:
-
Tens of thousands of health care workers in New York appeared to be risking their jobs by defying a state mandate to receive doses of the vaccine by Monday.
-
US President Joe Biden received a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Power failure in China may increase prices
Power outages across China have slowed or stopped in recent days, causing problems in the country’s slowing economy and global supply chains.
The outages have spread to most of eastern China, where most of the population lives and works. Municipalities have closed pumping stations. The building managers have closed the lift.
Compared to last year, China’s electricity demand this year is growing at nearly twice its normal annual pace. The surge has been fueled by rising orders for smartphones, equipment, exercise equipment and other manufactured goods that China’s factories churn out.
Reference: Demand has increased greatly for China’s export factories, which use tons of electricity, especially in the production of aluminum, steel and cement. The cost of coal to generate electricity has gone up. But regulators have kept utility rates low, and utilities haven’t been able to cover their costs, forcing them to reduce or stop hours.
Breaking News
news from asia
Australia has won praise from allies for redefining its relationship with China – including a submarine deal with the US, but for increasingly vocal critics, Australia’s turn in policy and tone also warns . Farmers wonder about a Chinese blockade on their products, and a climate change collaboration was put on hold.
those familiar containers
Our Food Writer Priya Krishna Wrote about the containers we use frequently, like Cool Whip tubs and Tester’s Choice jars, and how they can evoke stronger feelings than the food that comes in them.
It was a tweet that was heard on the internet. Two images, side-by-side: two royal blue Royal Gdansk tins, filled with sugar-studded butter cookies in white wrappers, next to a similar tin with a far less flashy assortment of buttons and thread. Below the first image reads: “Plans for my fall.” Under another: “Delta version.”
The tweet hit upon a universal experience: reimagining a Royal Gdansk tin as a sewing kit, and the dismay of all the kids who’ve opened one.
Film critic Carlos Aguilar, who wrote the tweet, said, “This thing that I thought was too specific and distinctive to be Latin and to be Mexican has become a global phenomenon.” He grew up in Mexico City and lives in Los Angeles.
Food can inspire strong emotions. And sometimes the container it comes in can cause an even stronger reaction. Royal Gdansk tins, Cool Whip tubs, Dannon yogurt containers and Bonne Maman jam jars all belong to an unofficial hall of fame of receptacles that have been redeployed to the myriad uses that give them countless lives and often attached with a special meaning.
play, watch, eat
what to cook
Mifun, a stir-fried rice noodle dish common in Taiwan, is easy to make and packed with umami.
what to read
“Stones,” a poetry collection by The New Yorker’s poetry editor Kevin Young, is about family, about death and how families absorb and rebalance loss.
