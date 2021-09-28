Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

Olaf Scholz poised to become Germany’s next leader

The centre-left Social Democratic Party won Germany’s election, defeating Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union by 1.6 percentage points to 25.7 percent of the vote. Olaf Scholz did the unthinkable, leading his long-dead Social Democrats to victory.

The hardest part is yet to come: for the first time since the 1950s, the next chancellor must bring at least three different parties behind a governing deal. The process can take months.

If Scholz becomes chancellor, his term is likely to be filled with compromises with his coalition partners. The conservative runner-up, Armin Lasquet, could still beat him to the top position.

“No one should behave as if he alone can form the government,” Lachette told reporters on Monday. “Whoever can form a majority to support him will become the chancellor.”