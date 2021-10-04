Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

Biden takes tough stand on trade with China

The Biden administration offered its strongest signal yet that the US would maintain the belligerent economic approach towards China that was adopted under former President Trump, using trade barriers and other punitive measures.

Senior administration officials said ahead of US-China trade talks that President Biden would not immediately lift tariffs on Chinese goods and that he would hold Beijing accountable for trade agreements signed during the Trump administration.

US Trade Representative Catherine Tai said she would begin talks with her Chinese counterpart in the coming days. Officials did not rule out higher tariffs if the talks did not go well.

description: The strategy would require China to maintain commitments from an initial trade deal struck in 2020, including a promise to buy an additional $200 billion in US goods and services by 2021. China is on pace to fall short of its procurement commitments, according to a procurement tracking expert.