Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times
We’re covering trade tensions between the US and China and New Zealand’s shifting gear on COVID.
Biden takes tough stand on trade with China
The Biden administration offered its strongest signal yet that the US would maintain the belligerent economic approach towards China that was adopted under former President Trump, using trade barriers and other punitive measures.
Senior administration officials said ahead of US-China trade talks that President Biden would not immediately lift tariffs on Chinese goods and that he would hold Beijing accountable for trade agreements signed during the Trump administration.
US Trade Representative Catherine Tai said she would begin talks with her Chinese counterpart in the coming days. Officials did not rule out higher tariffs if the talks did not go well.
description: The strategy would require China to maintain commitments from an initial trade deal struck in 2020, including a promise to buy an additional $200 billion in US goods and services by 2021. China is on pace to fall short of its procurement commitments, according to a procurement tracking expert.
But in a move that would provide some relief for businesses importing Chinese products, US officials said they would roll back a process that excludes some companies from tariffs.
Reference: Biden’s tough stance on China comes at a time of extraordinary tension between the world’s largest and second-largest economies, and remarkably little exchanges between their governments.
related: Shares of China Evergrande were halted on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday, pending an unspecified deal, as doubts over whether the struggling asset giant would be able to meet its huge financial obligations.
New Zealand changed course on Kovid strategy
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged that the “Covid Zero” target of eliminating the coronavirus in New Zealand will be lifted and that restrictions will be gradually lifted in Auckland.
Her announcement on Monday came as a seven-week lockdown that has failed to contain the Delta variant’s outbreak. The move marked the end of the aggressive strategy the country has adopted for a year and a half, closing borders and in some cases even imposing rapid lockdowns to keep the virus under control.
At the start of the pandemic, New Zealand won praise for its approach, but it has become less sustainable with the highly contagious Delta variant. Now, Ardern said, New Zealand will work to achieve widespread vaccination.
Auckland: Since the latest outbreak began in mid-August, New Zealand is still reporting dozens of new cases a day, almost all of them in Auckland, its largest city. The mood there has worsened due to the increase in the lockdown.
Worth quoting: “For this outbreak, it is clear that heavy restrictions for a long period of time have not led us to zero cases,” Ardern said. “What we called a long tail,” she said, “seems more like a tentacle that’s incredibly hard to move.”
Here are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.
In other developments:
Tension worsens over India’s agrarian protest
Police are probing whether the son of one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ministers was in the vehicle that hit the protesters on Sunday, killing four farmers and four others.
Nearly a year-long demonstrations against the government’s reform of India’s agricultural laws have threatened to enter a more volatile phase. Protest leaders said that a vehicle as part of a convoy attacked protesters in Uttar Pradesh.
India’s Minister of State for Home Ajai Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra told Indian TV news channels on Monday that the allegations against him were “baseless”.
The incident gained further attention after the Uttar Pradesh Police detained Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the leader of India’s main opposition Congress party and the great-granddaughter of India’s first Prime Minister.
Breaking News
Asia Pacific
During the coronavirus pandemic, residents of Venice found that a reduction in tourism made their city feel like home. Officials are trying to keep it that way, but some of their plans – buying unintentional visitors’ cellphone data, using surveillance cameras, installing gates at main entry points – have Venetians worried they’ll be living in a dystopian museum.
Beatles in class
Will You Get a Master’s Degree in The Beatles? In the band’s hometown, a postgraduate program aims to transform fans into students of the Fab Four’s legacy by studying their sociological, historical and economic impact.
As a new semester began last week at the University of Liverpool, 11 eager students aged 21 to 67 entered the classroom to begin the programme. One wore a Yoko Ono T-shirt, while the other had a yellow submarine tattoo on his arm, Alex Marshall writes in The Times. The two named their sons Jude after one of the band’s most famous songs.
Academics have studied the Beatles for decades, and the band is big business locally: Liverpool’s association with the band was worth more than $110 million annually, a 2014 study found. Tourists visit the sites named in the band’s songs and the places where the group played.
Two professional tour guides on the course said they hope the program will help them attract customers. “The tour industry in Liverpool is fierce,” said one.
Alexandra Mason, a student, recently completed a law degree, but decided to change track after hearing about the Beatles curriculum. “I never really wanted to be a lawyer,” she said. “In my mind, I’ve gone from ridiculous to sublime.”
