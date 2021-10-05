Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times
A long outage for Facebook and its apps
Facebook and its family of apps, which include Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, were inaccessible for more than five hours yesterday, taking out a vital communication platform used by billions and showing how dependent the world can be on one company. which is under intense scrutiny.
The impact of the shutdown was far-reaching and severe, causing unexpected domino effects such as people unable to log into shopping websites or sign in to their smart TVs, thermostats and other Internet-connected devices.
In some countries, such as Myanmar and India, Facebook is synonymous with the Internet. More than 3.5 billion people around the world use Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp to communicate with friends and family, distribute political messages, and conduct business.
Explanation: Hours later, Facebook blamed the outage for changes to the underlying Internet infrastructure that coordinates traffic between its data centers. It disrupted communications and cascades to other data centers, “stopping our services,” the company said.
New Zealand abandons its ‘Covid-zero’ strategy
Seven weeks into a weary lockdown, New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, yesterday rolled out the elimination strategy that had given the country one of the lowest rates of Covid cases and deaths in the world, and left its people without was allowed. restrictions during most of the pandemic.
“We are transitioning from our current strategy to a new way of doing things,” Ardern said. “With Delta, a return to zero is incredibly difficult, and our restrictions alone are not enough to get to it quickly. In fact, for this outbreak, it is clear that due to the heavy restrictions that have been in place for a long period of time, we have to go back to zero.” Cases have not been found.”
The city of Auckland, where the outbreak is concentrated, will remain in lockdown for the next two months, epidemiologists say, while vaccination efforts continue in the country. According to health ministry data, 79 percent of people 12 years of age and older have received at least one dose, and 48 percent have received two doses.
In danger: Auckland’s outbreak has been complicated by low vaccination rates and rising cases among vulnerable people, including those living in temporary housing. “We should have recognized the prevalence of transmission among marginalized and disadvantaged groups,” said Dr. Michael Baker, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago. “That’s basically what keeps the outbreak going.”
Here are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.
In other developments:
Venice tries to track its tourists
A tourist-weary Venice is rolling out drastic new measures to track visitors, including using hundreds of surveillance cameras and buying unsuspecting tourists’ cellphone data to aid in crowd control, which the city’s mayor said. described as a bid to create a more livable city.
The city plans to install long debated gates at key entry points next summer. Day-trippers will have to book ahead and pay a fee, and some can be refunded if too many people want to come. But some Venetians see the plans as dystopian, and perhaps a ploy to attract wealthy tourists who may be discouraged by the crowds.
Worth quoting: “It’s like declaring once and for all that Venice is not a city, but a museum,” said Giorgio Santuzo, who works as a photographer and artist in the city.
Breaking News
news from europe
Urban transport is central to the effort to slow climate change – and it cannot be done by simply switching to electric cars. Several cities, including Bogota, Colombia, are beginning to electrify mass transit.
art and ideas
How old is a Maltese?
There is no doubt that there were small white lap dogs 2,000 years ago. The question is whether the modern Maltese breed is descended directly from the domesticated Romans scratched behind the ears, writes James Gorman for The Times.
All dogs descend from the first dogs, just as all humans can trace their ancestry to the first Homo sapiens. But the notion of breeding animals toward a beauty and closing the breeding line dates back only to the mid-19th century, in Britain. “I don’t care if you’re talking about a pug or a New Guinea singing dog or a Basenji,” said Gregor Larsen, an evolutionary geneticist at the University of Oxford. Breeds, by definition, are recent.
That said, people have long bred dogs to chase animals or flocks or races. One such lineage, calling it the Maltese-adjacent, can be defined as “really small dogs with short legs and they require a lot of attention and people are in love with them,” Dr. Larson said.
That lineage was certainly in ancient Rome – even though they bear no real genetic resemblance to the Maltese in your life today.
Read more about the back story of a much-loved dog.
play, watch, eat
what to cook
The latest episode of “The Daily” is about how ivermectin, a drug used to treat livestock, became the unproven COVID drug of choice for some of those reluctant to receive the vaccine.
You can reach out to Natasha and the team [email protected].
#Tuesday #Briefing #York #Times
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.