Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

Facebook and its family of apps, which include Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, were inaccessible for more than five hours yesterday, taking out a vital communication platform used by billions and showing how dependent the world can be on one company. which is under intense scrutiny.

The impact of the shutdown was far-reaching and severe, causing unexpected domino effects such as people unable to log into shopping websites or sign in to their smart TVs, thermostats and other Internet-connected devices.

In some countries, such as Myanmar and India, Facebook is synonymous with the Internet. More than 3.5 billion people around the world use Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp to communicate with friends and family, distribute political messages, and conduct business.

Explanation: Hours later, Facebook blamed the outage for changes to the underlying Internet infrastructure that coordinates traffic between its data centers. It disrupted communications and cascades to other data centers, “stopping our services,” the company said.