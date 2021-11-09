Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

In Romania, doctors fight vaccine rejection

Vaccine hesitation in Romania, plagued by powerful forces online and in the real world, has left the country with the second-lowest vaccination rate in Europe and the highest per capita mortality rate in Europe in recent weeks due to Covid-19. About 44 percent of adults have taken at least one dose, just ahead of Bulgaria, which is 29 percent. The EU is 81 percent of the total.

“This wave is much worse than the others – it’s like a war,” said a doctor working at an infectious disease hospital in the Romanian capital, Bucharest. If more people had been vaccinated, the increase in cases could have been prevented, she said.

The history of communism in Eastern European countries, and the ensuing chaos and corruption, has left many skeptical of what officials and doctors tell them to do. Complicating matters, Romania has been without a government since last month, when the central alliance was unveiled.

Mixed signals: The Romanian Orthodox Church did not support the vaccine. Although its leader, Patriarch Daniel of Bucharest, has urged people to form their own opinions and listen to doctors, many local clergy and some influential bishops have rejected the vaccine as a devil’s work.