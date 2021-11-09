Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times
In Romania, doctors fight vaccine rejection
Vaccine hesitation in Romania, plagued by powerful forces online and in the real world, has left the country with the second-lowest vaccination rate in Europe and the highest per capita mortality rate in Europe in recent weeks due to Covid-19. About 44 percent of adults have taken at least one dose, just ahead of Bulgaria, which is 29 percent. The EU is 81 percent of the total.
“This wave is much worse than the others – it’s like a war,” said a doctor working at an infectious disease hospital in the Romanian capital, Bucharest. If more people had been vaccinated, the increase in cases could have been prevented, she said.
The history of communism in Eastern European countries, and the ensuing chaos and corruption, has left many skeptical of what officials and doctors tell them to do. Complicating matters, Romania has been without a government since last month, when the central alliance was unveiled.
Mixed signals: The Romanian Orthodox Church did not support the vaccine. Although its leader, Patriarch Daniel of Bucharest, has urged people to form their own opinions and listen to doctors, many local clergy and some influential bishops have rejected the vaccine as a devil’s work.
Israel is lobbying for the protection of spyware
The Israeli government has demanded that the Biden administration remove blacklisting hacking software sold by an Israeli surveillance firm. The United States imposed sanctions on the company last week for acting against “national security or foreign policy interests.”
Developed by NSO Group, the software is used to spy on journalists, opposition groups and rights activists. The NSO says the software – which allows governments to access the phone, monitor its location and extract content – is intended to help countries tackle organized crime and terrorism. Israel said the software was a key component of its foreign policy.
The company’s Pegasus software was used to hack the phones of political opponents in dozens of countries, including a number of misconduct revelations. On Monday, privacy experts said Pegasus was deployed against Palestinian rights activists, raising the question of whether the Israeli government itself was behind the hacking.
Response: The Israeli prime minister’s office and the defense ministry have denied using the Pegasus to hack into Palestinians’ phones. An NSO spokesman said the company would not say who used the software and could not say who the program was used against.
Both charged in ransomware attacks
In the latest crackdown by the Biden administration on cybercrime, the Justice Department has accused a Russian man of cyber-attack and seized more than $ 6 million in ransom.
Yevgeny Palinin was accused in court documents of deploying ransomware known as REvil against businesses and government offices in Texas in 2019. He has not been arrested by US authorities and is unlikely to face trial in the US. . The department arrested a Ukrainian man for another assault.
Arrest is part of a consistent, coordinated, global effort to combat ransomware. Authorities in Ukraine, Romania, Kuwait and South Korea have intensified their efforts in recent weeks to arrest cybercriminals known as “ransomware services”, with hackers breaking into networks, encrypting data and then making demands. Ransom to decrypt it.
Quoted: “The United States, along with our allies, will do everything in its power to identify the perpetrators of ransomware attacks, to bring them to justice, and to recover the funds they stole from their victims,” said Merrick Garland, US Attorney General. , Said in a statement.
Breaking News
Around the world
The U.S. reopened yesterday for fully vaccinated travelers from dozens of countries, allowing some to see their loved ones for the first time in a year or more. Many Europeans struggled to understand why the ban lasted so long. For some passengers, the new rules caused confusion; For others, omit.
“My Lady Luck is back,” said one man as he waited for his girlfriend. “You can call every day, stay connected through FaceTime, but you want to feel her fingers, her touch, her kiss.” They looked at each other through a hallway and hugged when they reunited. She put her mask on while they kissed. Read more stories of long-awaited reunions.
Art and imagination
A simple story to save the planet
Israeli historian and philosopher Yuval Noah Harari is the author of “Sepians,” “Homo deus”, and “21 Lessons for the 21st Century.” He believes that human society is largely inspired by the ability of our species to believe in what they call fiction, the power of which derives from their existence in our collective imagination.
When it comes to addressing the risks of climate change, scientists face a narrative problem, Harari told David Marches in an interview with the Times.
“Our minds haven’t developed for this kind of story,” he said. “When we evolved as hunter-gatherers, it never happened that we could somehow change the environment that was bad for us, so we don’t have the kind of story that interests us. Were I’m interested in the fact that some members of the gang are plotting to kill me. “
The good news, he argues, is that the problem seems to be solved. “According to the best reports I’ve read, if we now start investing 2 percent of global annual GDP to develop environmentally friendly technologies and environmentally friendly infrastructure, it will be enough to prevent catastrophic climate change,” Harari said.
Moving 2% of the budget is in the hands of most politicians and makes it easier to communicate. “We need to move away from the catastrophic thinking that it’s too late and the world is coming to an end, and we need to move on to something more practical: 2 percent of the budget,” he said. “It simply came to our notice then. This is hopeful. “
Play, watch, eat
What to cook
#Tuesday #Briefing #York #Times
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.