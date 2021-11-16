Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

Meeting between President Biden and Xi Jinping

The leaders of the US and China held their third dialogue in 10 months, a three-hour virtual summit, in an effort to keep “lines of communication open” and to avoid military action amid rising tensions.

The key issues in the Xinjiang region were human rights violations, trade measures, Taiwan’s future and cyber security. China has increased its military presence in the South China Sea in recent years, and cyber-skirmishes have increased.

Xi was attending a virtual meeting from China, where he had been since January 2020, while Biden was attending from Washington. Since becoming president, Biden has spoken to Shishi twice, but this year he has not met in person.

Growth prevention: Biden has repeatedly said that he believes that improving the relationship is possible and wise. “Countries need to work together,” Xi said in his opening remarks.