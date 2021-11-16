Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times
Meeting between President Biden and Xi Jinping
The leaders of the US and China held their third dialogue in 10 months, a three-hour virtual summit, in an effort to keep “lines of communication open” and to avoid military action amid rising tensions.
The key issues in the Xinjiang region were human rights violations, trade measures, Taiwan’s future and cyber security. China has increased its military presence in the South China Sea in recent years, and cyber-skirmishes have increased.
Xi was attending a virtual meeting from China, where he had been since January 2020, while Biden was attending from Washington. Since becoming president, Biden has spoken to Shishi twice, but this year he has not met in person.
Growth prevention: Biden has repeatedly said that he believes that improving the relationship is possible and wise. “Countries need to work together,” Xi said in his opening remarks.
Analysis: “No relationship makes the planet bigger,” writes our correspondent Raymond Zhong. “And in a set of such wide-ranging and consequent problems, no relationship deteriorates with more stress and mistrust.”
US infrastructure repair
President Biden yesterday signed into law $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill, a bilateral victory that would pour billions into the country’s roads, ports and power lines.
The bill is a feature of President Biden’s strategic objectives. As he paused to realize his full-fledged ambition to restore America’s transportation and energy systems, Biden said there was evidence that lawmakers could work across parties and solve big problems.
Major legislation costs include $ 47 billion for climate resilience, $ 73 billion for the country’s electricity grid, $ 66 billion for railways and $ 65 billion for high-speed Internet. Here is a rundown.
Not vaccinated in European nations
Governments in Europe, again the coronavirus (epidemic) the epicenter of the disease all over the country (or continent), are excluding unvaccinated people.
Austria yesterday took the toughest route and launched a non-vaccinated lockdown as there has been a 134 per cent increase in cases in the last two weeks. Individuals who have not been vaccinated must stay home without traveling for work, school, food or medical care.
In Germany, the incoming government has said that unvaccinated people will need a negative test to travel by bus or train. In France, booster shots will be required for people 65 and older to secure a health pass. And in Italy, vaccinations or negative tests are required to work.
Some European leaders considered drastic measures to be a far cry.
Despite a spate of new cases in Britain in recent weeks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted mask orders and health passes. Still, he said he was concerned about “storm clouds gathering on the continent.”
Signs of difficulty: Covid in Eastern Europe continues to grow, especially in Romania and Bulgaria. Latvia responded to the eruption with a complete lockdown. Russia and Ukraine also increased sanctions.
Here are the latest updates and maps of the epidemic.
In other developments:
Breaking news
News from Europe
In remote southwestern Bulgaria, the Rhodop narrow-gauge railway – 100 years old and the last in the country – is the only means of transportation that connects the locals to the nearest market town, which sustains their income. But the number of passengers is low and the cost of maintenance is high, thus threatening the very existence of the railways. See how it is for everyday riders who depend on the train.
Art and imagination
Ukraine wants to be the crypto capital of the world
An international cryptocurrency competition seems to be underway. Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Malta, Mexico, Thailand and Vietnam are all in the race. But technology entrepreneurs like Ukraine, above, and Ukrainians love crypto.
Ukrainians are among the most eager cryptocurrency users in the world, ranking fourth behind Vietnam, India and Pakistan in the index compiled by Chainalysis. The volume of cryptocurrency transactions per day, about $ 150 million, exceeds the rate of interbank exchanges in government-issued currency.
Residents do not have good options. Banks in Ukraine are so sclerotic that sending or receiving even a small amount of money from another country is a paper barrier. The country has been facing a number of scams in anticipation of large inflows from international investment banks.
The government hopes to bury its bad reputation with the help of cryptocurrency. The first step in this ambitious campaign was the legalization and regulation of Bitcoin.
But the situation is still attractive for some. “I like that it’s corrupt here,” said a New Jersey-based crypto entrepreneur. “Here, we get to play a game that only the elite in America play.”
