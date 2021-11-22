Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

European divided into the latest covid waves

As Europe experienced a dangerous fourth wave of coronavirus, Austria entered a nationwide lockdown on Monday, and discussions began in Germany on the possibility of a vaccine order as the only way to overcome the epidemic.

“Perhaps by the end of this winter, as is sometimes called reprehensible, almost everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or even killed,” said German Health Minister Jens Span, who spoke out against the universal vaccination order.

The lockdown in Austria – in which people are only allowed to leave their homes to go to work, buy groceries and take medicines – will last 10 to 20 days. This is the first such lockdown in Europe this winter and comes after months of struggle to limit cases through extensive testing and partial restrictions. Austria has also announced that vaccination will be mandatory from February 1, the first Western country to take this step.

Germany has said it does not rule out a lockdown, with officials calling it the worst cowardly wave yet. According to Bloomberg, Chancellor Angela Merkel said vaccination alone was not enough.