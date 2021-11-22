Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times
European divided into the latest covid waves
As Europe experienced a dangerous fourth wave of coronavirus, Austria entered a nationwide lockdown on Monday, and discussions began in Germany on the possibility of a vaccine order as the only way to overcome the epidemic.
“Perhaps by the end of this winter, as is sometimes called reprehensible, almost everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or even killed,” said German Health Minister Jens Span, who spoke out against the universal vaccination order.
The lockdown in Austria – in which people are only allowed to leave their homes to go to work, buy groceries and take medicines – will last 10 to 20 days. This is the first such lockdown in Europe this winter and comes after months of struggle to limit cases through extensive testing and partial restrictions. Austria has also announced that vaccination will be mandatory from February 1, the first Western country to take this step.
Germany has said it does not rule out a lockdown, with officials calling it the worst cowardly wave yet. According to Bloomberg, Chancellor Angela Merkel said vaccination alone was not enough.
Other countries, including Slovakia and Greece, were imposing restrictions on unvaccinated populations.
Opposition: Demonstrations against the official crackdown and vaccine requirements began over the weekend in Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland and Croatia. The crowd in Vienna was 40,000, officials said.
Data: Austria, where 66 percent of the population has been vaccinated, reported more than 14,000 new cases in 24 hours on Sunday. Last week, there were an average of more than 20,000 cases in the Netherlands. Germany has reported approximately double the number of infections.
Peng’s supporters are not convinced
The 35-year-old Peng Shui is one of the most recognized players in her country, a double champion at Wimbledon and the French Open. State newspapers once hailed her as “our Chinese princess”, but she fought the state for control of her career – and won.
If anyone is able to break the ice resistance in the country to the #MeToo allegations, it will be like her. But Beijing has calmed her down and her online support has been censored since she accused the former deputy premier of sexual harassment.
Over the weekend, the state propaganda agency produced a series of photographs and videos showing Peng moving on as if nothing had happened. And she appeared in a video call with the head of the International Olympic Committee.
But rights group Amnesty International says the IOC should be “extremely careful not to engage in any whitewash of potential human rights abuses.” A #WhereisPengShuai The campaign is rooted, and the official response to her allegations has sparked criticism and frustration.
Quoted: “These photos and videos can only prove that peng shui is alive, but nothing else. They cannot prove that Peng Shui is free, “said Teng Biao, a leading Chinese civil rights lawyer, in a telephone call from his home in New Jersey.
Russia targets major rights groups
The Kremlin is targeting Russia’s most prominent human rights organization, Memorial International.
The group, which preserves the memory of persecuted people in the gulags of the former Soviet Union, grew in the post-block period, when free expression could flourish. Now the plaintiffs are going to cancel Memorial International’s archive and human rights center. Two courts can decide the future of a hearing center.
Activists and dissidents consider the memorial a watershed moment of danger for independent thinkers in Russia – a serious example of the government’s determination to silence its critics and disinfect the narrative surrounding the Soviet Union.
Quoted: Alexander Bonov, editor-in-chief of the Carnegie Moscow Center’s website, said Putin’s “Russia builds itself on the brink of rejection” of reform and social upheaval in the 1990s.
Details: On Tuesday, Moscow’s city court will consider allegations that the center “supports terrorist acts” because they include members of religious groups in prison as political prisoners. Over the weekend, the Supreme Court will accuse the Center of violating strict “foreign agent” laws.
News from Asia Pacific
True House of Gucci
From the first photos of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver appearing on the over-the-top, après-ski set, it was clear that the biopic “House of Gucci” would be a scene. Gaga plays Patrizia Regiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, the future heir to the luxury brand. In 1998, Regiani – known in the Italian press as the “Black Widow” – was convicted of plotting to assassinate Gucci.
Before divorcing Gucci, Regiani was a freak on the Italian jet set – she once said, “I’d rather cry in a Rolls-Royce than be happy on a bicycle.” After Gucci was shot outside his Milan office in 1995, Regiani told friends and reporters that she wanted him dead. In her diary, on the day Gucci was killed, a word was recorded: “paradisos”, the Greek word for “heaven.”
In 1998, The Times called Regiani’s trial “the ultimate real-life soap opera.” It combines “some of the country’s favorite crazes: sex, money, designer footwear and astrology.” (Regiani’s personal psychiatrist was one of the conspirators.
Regiani spent 16 years in prison. Since her release, according to The Guardian, she has often been photographed around Milan with a parrot on her shoulder.
More about the movie: The Times has Q. and A. with the costume designer, and The Cut has broken down some of the colorful accents from the movie.
