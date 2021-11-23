Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times
Europe is battling a fourth Kovid wave
Europe is once again the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, with more than half of the world’s coral deaths and more than two million new cases per week this month, according to the WHO. In response, governments are tightening their sanctions despite widespread protests.
Austria went into lockdown yesterday and German Health Minister Jens Spann warned that by the end of this winter, “almost everyone in Germany will either be vaccinated, recover or die.” The increase in cases in Belgium has led to stricter restrictions, including overtime work and mandatory masks.
Demonstrations took place in Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland against vaccine requirements and countermeasures. In some places, police used tear gas and water cannons to retaliate. Some protesters were organized by far-right parties, but many were fed up with nearly two years of intrusion into normal life in the name of public health.
Crackdown: In Greece, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, non-vaccinated people are barred from many indoor spaces, including restaurants. Slovakia yesterday announced a “lockdown for those not vaccinated.” Discussions are underway in Germany to make vaccination mandatory as the only way to overcome the epidemic.
Russia targets human rights groups
The Kremlin is eyeing Russia’s most important human rights organization, Memorial International, as Russian leader Vladimir Putin focuses on rewriting memories of the most painful period in Russia’s turbulent history.
Memorial International is dedicated to the memory of those who were persecuted in the Gulag of the former Soviet Union. They increase in the period after the collapse of the block, when free expression may increase. Now, prosecutors are going to cancel the organization’s archives and human rights center. Two courts can decide the future of a hearing center.
Activists and dissidents see this as a watershed moment of the organization’s threat to independent thinkers in Russia – a serious example of the government’s determination to silence critics and refine the rhetoric surrounding the Soviet Union.
Quoted: Alexander Bonov, editor-in-chief of the Carnegie Moscow Center’s website, said Putin’s “Russia builds itself on the brink of rejection” of reform and social upheaval in the 1990s.
Details: Today, the Moscow City Court will consider Memorial International’s human rights center “justifies terrorist acts” because it includes members of religious groups in prison as political prisoners. Over the weekend, the Supreme Court will accuse the Center of violating strict “foreign agent” laws.
Fake news attracts migrants to Belarus border
False news on social media, especially on Facebook, has contributed to the crisis at the Belarus-Poland border, where thousands of migrants who were lured to Belarus by the lure of tourist visas are stranded in degraded, cold conditions. False reports from profiteers and charlatans have dashed the hopes of vulnerable people eager to reach the European Union.
Some of those who made false reports had promised to smuggle migrants across the border for exorbitant fees; Some pointed to him for exchanging information. The desire to help the needy inspired others. There is no evidence that Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus’s powerful leader, has suggested a coordinated campaign to target migrants with fake information online.
Since July, Facebook and Arabic-Kurdish activity on Facebook related to migration to the EU via Belarus has been “skyrocketing,” said Monica Richter, head of research and analysis at Semantic Vision, an intelligence agency that tracks social media activity related to the crisis.
First person: After seeing a video report on Facebook falsely claiming that the Polish border was being opened, immigrants nicknamed it “Jungle” and Mohamed Faraz rushed to the camp. He described the next 10 days as “like a horror movie.”
Related: Iraqis fleeing Belarus have been left wondering about their future after spending all their money – and borrowing more – to try to move to Europe.
Breaking News
News from the US
Why was an ancient mammoth tusk found 10,000 feet below sea level, 150 miles off the coast?
Lived lived
Silver Lotteringer, the avant-garde theorist who made French philosophy a hip and promoted mainstream American culture while studying in the French department at Columbia University, has died at the age of 83.
Books of the year
Whether your literary preferences include sci-fi, poetry, or nonfiction, The Book Review’s annual roundup contains 100 notable books for everyone. Here are some choices:
Fiction: Yan Gay’s “Strange Animals in China” is a fascinating novel about the pursuit of cryptologist fictional animals.
Memoirs: Ashley C. Ford’s “Someone’s Girl” begins with a phone call in which the author learns that her father is returning home after nearly 30 years in prison, and ends with his release.
Nonfiction: Hanif Abdurraqib’s “A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance” records impressive observations of racing in the United States through music, television, movies, minstrel shows, and vaudeville.
Poem: Rita Dove’s “Playlist for the Apocalypse” is the former poet’s first book in 12 years.
Story: Anthony Vesna So’s book “Afterparties”, set in Central Valley, California, is a very personal, clearly funny and illuminating debut – published eight months after the author’s 28th death.
Play, watch, eat
What to cook
#Tuesday #Briefing #York #Times
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.