Europe is battling a fourth Kovid wave

Europe is once again the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, with more than half of the world’s coral deaths and more than two million new cases per week this month, according to the WHO. In response, governments are tightening their sanctions despite widespread protests.

Austria went into lockdown yesterday and German Health Minister Jens Spann warned that by the end of this winter, “almost everyone in Germany will either be vaccinated, recover or die.” The increase in cases in Belgium has led to stricter restrictions, including overtime work and mandatory masks.

Demonstrations took place in Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland against vaccine requirements and countermeasures. In some places, police used tear gas and water cannons to retaliate. Some protesters were organized by far-right parties, but many were fed up with nearly two years of intrusion into normal life in the name of public health.

Crackdown: In Greece, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, non-vaccinated people are barred from many indoor spaces, including restaurants. Slovakia yesterday announced a “lockdown for those not vaccinated.” Discussions are underway in Germany to make vaccination mandatory as the only way to overcome the epidemic.