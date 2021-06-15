Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

Powerful first days for Israel’s new authorities

Israel’s fragile new coalition authorities gave a primary glimpse of its priorities on Monday, as ministers introduced plans to restore ties with U.S. Democrats, examine a catastrophe at a non secular web site that killed 45 and allow a far-proper march by way of Jerusalem.

Israel’s bond with U.S. Democratic lawmakers frayed underneath Benjamin Netanyahu, and Yair Lapid, the brand new overseas minister, known as for bipartisanship.

Individually, Benny Gantz, the protection minister, issued a proper name for a fee of inquiry right into a stampede on the holy Jewish web site on Mt. Meron that killed 45 worshipers final month. Netanyahu’s authorities, in distinction, didn’t name for an investigation for worry of angering extremely-Orthodox politicians.

However permitting a far-proper Jewish march by way of Palestinian neighborhoods in East Jerusalem caught to a call made within the last days of the Netanyahu administration. Hamas vowed to reply.