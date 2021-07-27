Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

Tunisian President takes control

President Kais Saied said on Sunday evening he was sacking the prime minister, suspending parliament and taking control of the country after major anti-government protests against worsening health and economic crises.

Saied’s takeover was seen as a major threat to democracy alone that emerged from the Arab Spring protests ten years ago. A leading political party, Ennahda, called it a “coup d’état against Tunisian democracy and its constitution”.

The country has suffered for years from high unemployment and economic paralysis, and the pandemic has overwhelmed the healthcare system. Tunisians are dying from Covid-19 at the highest rate in the Middle East and Africa.

The context: Elected in 2019 and still enjoying strong popularity, Saied has for months extended his authority by refusing to take the oath of office to ministers and blocking the formation of a constitutional court, sounding the alarm. Last week, he took control of the vaccine deployment from the health ministry and turned it over to the military.