Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

Tunisian democracy in turmoil
Kais Saied, the president of Tunisia, has tried to seize power from the rest of the government in what his political opponents have denounced as a coup. He announced on Sunday that he was sacking the prime minister, suspending parliament and taking control amid large anti-government protests against worsening health and economic crises.
With Syria, Yemen, and Libya defeated by civil war, Egypt’s attempt at democracy crushed by a counterrevolution, and protests in the Gulf states quickly extinguished, Tunisia was the only country to emerge from revolutions. of the Arab Spring with a democracy, however fragile.
Saied did not seem to have fully succeeded in gaining control as of last night, as chaos enveloped the North African country. But many Tunisians have expressed support and even jubilation, frustrated by an economy that never seemed to improve and soaring death rates from the coronavirus.
Response from the United States: “Tunisia must not waste its democratic gains,” the State Department said in a statement. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a Monday phone call with Saied, encouraged him “to adhere to the principles of democracy and human rights,” a spokesperson said.
White House to maintain travel bans against viruses
The Biden administration will continue to restrict the entry of Europeans and others into the United States, citing concerns that travelers infected with the coronavirus could further spread the Delta variant across the country.
“The most transmissible Delta variant is spreading both here and around the world,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said yesterday afternoon, adding that cases were on the rise in the United States, particularly among the unvaccinated. She did not say when the restrictions could be lifted.
The move is a setback for the travel industry, which hoped that lifting the bans would increase tourism for the remaining summer months, helping struggling hotels, airlines and other businesses.
The last of the Olympic Games
On day four of the Tokyo Olympics, teenage girls dominated the women’s street skateboarding competition, with four of the eight women in the final aged 16 or under. The gold and silver medalists are both 13 years old.
Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky swam in her first final in Tokyo, the 400-meter freestyle, but lost to Australia’s Ariarne Titmus. Lydia Jacoby of the United States upset her teammate Lilly King in the 100-meter breaststroke. The British swimmers dominated the men’s 200-meter freestyle.
In the women’s road race, Austria’s Anna Kiesenhofer won the gold medal, upsetting 38-year-old Dutchwoman Annemiek van Vleuten, who raised her hands in victory as she crossed the finish line on Sunday , only to realize moments later that she was not, in fact, the winner.
Although officially excluded from the Olympics, Russia is very present at the Games. Yesterday the country edged 2016 champion Japan for team gold in men’s gymnastics, edging the host nation by just 0.103 points.
Here is the number of medals and the latest updates.
Make history: Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won the first Olympic gold for the Philippines.
Upcoming weather challenges: The Summer Olympics have already been hampered by sweltering heat. Starting Tuesday, athletes will also face strong winds and heavy rain, with a typhoon expected to make landfall north of Tokyo. The weather also caused a change in the surfing schedule.
Weather
A generational gap has arisen between younger workers and more established colleagues who value the physical workplace rather than the benefits of remote working. Filling it may require flexibility.
Screen time for kids
Our OnTech newsletter spoke to an expert about the evolution of the debate on the use of technology by children.
The belief that screen time rots children’s brains is changing, as parents, doctors and researchers gravitate towards a more nuanced message: screen time or technology can be good – and bad – for children.
Child development expert and mother Dr Colleen Russo Johnson said it was high time to move away from the hard and unrealistic limits of children’s screen time.
“We have to stop seeing this as a black and white problem,” Dr Russo Johnson said. “You don’t want your kids to be glued to the screens all the time. It’s common sense, “she added.” But these things aren’t bad. There is a lot of variety and not everything is equal.
Dr Russo Johnson said parents and caregivers could try researching technology that actually encourages young children to be creative and do activities away from the screen, like a scavenger hunt from the prompts to the screen. screen.
