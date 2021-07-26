Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

Tunisian democracy in turmoil

Kais Saied, the president of Tunisia, has tried to seize power from the rest of the government in what his political opponents have denounced as a coup. He announced on Sunday that he was sacking the prime minister, suspending parliament and taking control amid large anti-government protests against worsening health and economic crises.

With Syria, Yemen, and Libya defeated by civil war, Egypt’s attempt at democracy crushed by a counterrevolution, and protests in the Gulf states quickly extinguished, Tunisia was the only country to emerge from revolutions. of the Arab Spring with a democracy, however fragile.

Saied did not seem to have fully succeeded in gaining control as of last night, as chaos enveloped the North African country. But many Tunisians have expressed support and even jubilation, frustrated by an economy that never seemed to improve and soaring death rates from the coronavirus.

Response from the United States: “Tunisia must not waste its democratic gains,” the State Department said in a statement. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a Monday phone call with Saied, encouraged him “to adhere to the principles of democracy and human rights,” a spokesperson said.