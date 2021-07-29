Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

How Covax Failed

The multibillion-dollar alliance of international health systems and nonprofits was supposed to ensure that poor countries receive vaccines as quickly as rich countries. Instead, Covax has struggled in its attempts to secure doses, falling by half a billion below its target, and is now failing to deliver the vaccine.

Chad received 100,000 doses in June, but five weeks later, some 94,000 doses remain unused. Nearby, in Benin, only 267 injections were given each day – a rate so slow that 110,000 of the program’s AstraZeneca doses expired.

Shortages are leaving poor countries dangerously unprotected as the Delta variant of the coronavirus rages on. And without billions of additional vaccines, experts warn, new variants could continue to emerge across the world.

Quote: “Covax has not failed, but it fails,” said Dr Ayoade Alakija, co-chair of the African Union vaccine delivery program. “We really don’t have any other options. For the good of humanity, Covax must work.