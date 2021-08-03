Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

Germany plans booster injections

As concerns grow over the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, Germany has become the largest western country to announce that it will offer vaccine boosts to a wide range of people seen as potentially vulnerable.

Israel, Russia, Hungary and France already offer boosters to specific populations. In Great Britain, the health authorities are preparing to give them in September. And Italy and Spain have said they will likely make boosters available to some groups this fall.

But none said they would go as far as Germany. He wants to give booster shots to the elderly, residents of nursing homes and people with weakened immune systems – as well as anyone who has already been fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson injections, including clinical trials have shown that they are not as protective.

Another view: The EU foreign policy chief criticized the bloc for running out of vaccine donations to Africa and Latin America, creating a void that China is filling. And health experts say the top priorities should be distributing doses to poor countries and persuading people who are resistant to vaccines in rich countries to get vaccinated for the first time.