Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

Germany plans booster injections
As concerns grow over the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, Germany has become the largest western country to announce that it will offer vaccine boosts to a wide range of people seen as potentially vulnerable.
Israel, Russia, Hungary and France already offer boosters to specific populations. In Great Britain, the health authorities are preparing to give them in September. And Italy and Spain have said they will likely make boosters available to some groups this fall.
But none said they would go as far as Germany. He wants to give booster shots to the elderly, residents of nursing homes and people with weakened immune systems – as well as anyone who has already been fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson injections, including clinical trials have shown that they are not as protective.
Another view: The EU foreign policy chief criticized the bloc for running out of vaccine donations to Africa and Latin America, creating a void that China is filling. And health experts say the top priorities should be distributing doses to poor countries and persuading people who are resistant to vaccines in rich countries to get vaccinated for the first time.
American companies fight for foreign workers
Since the coronavirus pandemic first halted and then severely restricted the flow of foreign workers to the United States, competition for seasonal workers from overseas has been particularly fierce.
Even with an increased visa cap, hurdles such as travel restrictions, backlogs, and delays at consulates to approve applicants have left U.S. businesses in deep trouble.
Temporary guest workers have also become entangled in broader and more bitter arguments over immigration. In the meantime, employers are in trouble.
“Fifteen or twenty years ago we were able to enroll local summer kids in high school or college,” said the owner of a Utah landscaping company. “These workers are simply not there anymore. “
The context: Programs for temporary guest workers have long come under attack from many quarters. Labor groups and immigration critics argue it robs American workers of jobs and lowers wages.
Biles, who skipped the team final nearly a week ago, said it would have been dangerous to perform her complicated and daring routines as she had lost the ability to measure where she was in the air by relative to the ground.
The 24-year-old gymnast is considering retiring, but has hinted that she may try to return for the 2024 Games in Paris to honor her French coaches.
Details: The beam event, which will take place in a few hours, will close the women’s gymnastics competition. Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing of China, who placed first and second in the qualifying round, are also gold medal contenders. Here’s what to watch out for.
996 work culture
Journalist Vivian Wang written about Chinese work culture in Le Matin today. Here is a condensed version.
To understand the work culture in China, start with a number: 996. This is a shorthand for the grueling schedule that has become the norm in many Chinese companies: 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, six days a week .
The term originated in the tech industry about five years ago, when companies were fighting to compete with Silicon Valley. Now tech giants like Alibaba, Huawei and ByteDance, owner of TikTok, are household names.
Tech workers are starting to resist culture at all costs. This year, 996 returned to the news after two workers died at Pinduoduo, an e-commerce giant. Some Gen Zers have turned to Mao Zedong’s writings on communism to rage against capitalist exploitation. And an online craze this year has called on young people to “get rid of” or “lay flat” – in essence, to retire from the mad rush.
Some companies have taken steps to improve work-life balance. Kuaishou, a short video app, in July ended a policy requiring its staff to work weekends twice a month. A division of another tech giant, Tencent, has started encouraging workers to return home at 6 p.m., but only on Wednesdays.
