Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

E.U. strikes to chop off Belarus’s air entry

The E.U. yesterday urged airways to keep away from Belarus’s airspace and imposed sanctions on Aleksandr Lukashenko, the nation’s strongman chief, a day after Belarus openly compelled down a Ryanair business airliner so it may seize a dissident journalist onboard.

The British authorities mentioned it will prohibit Belarus’s nationwide airline from working within the nation, and a few Japanese European airways are diverting flights over Belarus airspace. Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. transportation secretary, has referred to as for a security evaluation of flights operated by U.S. airways over Belarus.

Reasonably than attempt to blunt diplomatic fallout, Lukashenko signed new legal guidelines cracking down additional on dissent. The Belarusian International Ministry mentioned that what occurred to the jet was in strict accordance with aviation guidelines, whereas Russia, Lukashenko’s important ally, stood by him.

Background: Who’s Roman Protasevich, the 26-12 months-previous detained journalist? He turned a dissident as a teen and fled the nation in 2019, however has continued to roil Lukashenko’s authorities on the social media platform Telegram whereas dwelling in exile in Lithuania.