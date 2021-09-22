Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times
At the United Nations, Biden calls for diplomacy
In his first address to the United Nations yesterday, President Biden called for “relentless diplomacy” on climate change, the pandemic and efforts to blunt the growing influence of autocratic nations such as China and Russia. “Our security, our prosperity and our freedoms are intertwined like never before,” he said.
Biden made only brief mention of the global discord that stirred his own actions, including the US’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the secret submarine deal with Australia that has led to tensions with France – crises that have led some has questioned his commitment to empowering traditional American alliances.
Speaking in a pre-recorded interview, the leader of China, Xi Jinping rebuked America, saying, “Democracy is not a special right reserved for any one country.” Neither China nor the US directly named their rival. Iran’s new president also slammed the US and showed little sign of flexibility on nuclear talks.
Cooperation: The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, warned that nations need to work together on war, climate change and pandemics, “the biggest cascade of crisis in our lives.” Although he did not mention the countries by name, he expressed fears about competition between China and the US, calling it “much less predictable than the Cold War”.
Germany’s right-wing party is ‘here to stay’
As Germany’s elections are due on Sunday, the fate of the country is unlikely to be decided by the Alternative for Germany, or AFD, the first far-right party to win an appearance in parliament since World War II. But the AfD is hardly disappearing, despite declining support for a party that has questioned a Holocaust memorial in Berlin and described Muslims as “girls with headscarves” and “knife men”.
The AFD has a turnout of about 11 percent, well below its 2017 result of 12.6 percent, and is guaranteed to remain in parliament. (Parties with less than 5 percent of the vote receive no seats.) Nevertheless, due to the refusal of all other parties to include the AfD in any possible coalition, it is effectively barred from power – when As long as the firewall remains in place.
Founded eight years ago as a nationalist free-market protest party opposing the Greek bailout and the euro, the AfD has increasingly shifted to the right, actively fueling fears of Islamization and migrant crime. But as the pandemic and, more recently, climate change top voters’ lists of concerns, the party has struggled to extend its early gains.
Analysis: “AFD is here to stay,” said Matthias Kwant, professor of sociology at the Magdeburg University of Applied Sciences and an expert on far-reaching. “There was widespread and nave hope that this was a short-lived protest event. The reality is that far-right roots have taken root in the German political scene.”
New beginning after US travel ban ends
The Biden administration announced on Monday that it would end its ban on travel to the US from 33 countries, including the UK and some EU member states. Professional opportunities and separation from loved ones.
As the months went by, thousands of people separated from family members shared their experiences online with the hashtag #LoveIsNotTourism. Some found hard ways around the ban, such as traveling to a third country to circumvent the rule – although for most, such an expensive solution was not an option.
The US previously imposed travel restrictions at the start of the pandemic in an unsuccessful attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The sanctions have rankled Britain and nations in the European Union, especially those countries that this summer ended quarantine rules and welcomed fully vaccinated travelers from the US.
first person: Katie Waits, a British national, has not been able to visit her parents in Florida since 2019. “You never expected that if they moved to live in America, you wouldn’t be able to meet them,” she said. “You never think that in a million years it will happen, that the limit will close.”
Before the pandemic, most trips to the Caribbean island of Montserrat lasted a little more than a day.
Tourists hoping to set foot on Montserrat’s black sand beaches must pass a background check, make at least $70,000 a year and – until recently – commit to a stay for at least two months. In return, they could have access to both beaches and an alternate tropical reality where the coronavirus doesn’t seem to exist.
art that sees what women see
As Nina Siegel reports for The Times, the exhibition “Close-Up”, which opened on Sunday at Beyeler in Basel, Switzerland, asks visitors to consider how female artists view their portrait subjects.
Curated by Theodora Wischer, the show of nearly 100 artworks from 1870 to the present day is painted by nine women, including Mary Cassatt, Frida Kahlo, Cindy Sherman, and Marlene Dumas. It asks: is there such a thing as a “female gaze”? If the “male gaze” is related to the way in which men view women’s bodies as subject matter, then what happens when women draw portraits? Do they see their subjects differently?
“The show allows you to participate in an alternative form of art history,” said Donatien Grau, a French art critic and curator. This is art history as seen through the eyes of women artists, she said.
