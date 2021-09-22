Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

At the United Nations, Biden calls for diplomacy

In his first address to the United Nations yesterday, President Biden called for “relentless diplomacy” on climate change, the pandemic and efforts to blunt the growing influence of autocratic nations such as China and Russia. “Our security, our prosperity and our freedoms are intertwined like never before,” he said.

Biden made only brief mention of the global discord that stirred his own actions, including the US’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the secret submarine deal with Australia that has led to tensions with France – crises that have led some has questioned his commitment to empowering traditional American alliances.

Speaking in a pre-recorded interview, the leader of China, Xi Jinping rebuked America, saying, “Democracy is not a special right reserved for any one country.” Neither China nor the US directly named their rival. Iran’s new president also slammed the US and showed little sign of flexibility on nuclear talks.

Cooperation: The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, warned that nations need to work together on war, climate change and pandemics, “the biggest cascade of crisis in our lives.” Although he did not mention the countries by name, he expressed fears about competition between China and the US, calling it “much less predictable than the Cold War”.