Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

Top US general faces tough questions in Congress

General Mark Milley, the most senior US military commander, defended his actions in the final months of the Trump administration and warned of a “very real possibility” that al Qaeda and ISIS could rebuild in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops.

In testimony to lawmakers on Tuesday, Milley insisted he had called his Chinese counterpart last year and a meeting in which he asked US generals to alert him if the president tried to launch a nuclear weapon. All were part of his job as the biggest job in the country. senior military officer.

Top military officials admitted publicly for the first time that they had advised President Biden not to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. He said the collapse of the Afghan army took the commanders by surprise.

Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that a reorganized al Qaeda or ISIS in Afghanistan “with aspirations to attack the United States is a very real possibility.” He adds, “And those conditions, which include activity in uncontrolled locations, could present themselves over the next 12 to 36 months.”