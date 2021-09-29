Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times
Top US general faces tough questions in Congress
General Mark Milley, the most senior US military commander, defended his actions in the final months of the Trump administration and warned of a “very real possibility” that al Qaeda and ISIS could rebuild in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops.
In testimony to lawmakers on Tuesday, Milley insisted he had called his Chinese counterpart last year and a meeting in which he asked US generals to alert him if the president tried to launch a nuclear weapon. All were part of his job as the biggest job in the country. senior military officer.
Top military officials admitted publicly for the first time that they had advised President Biden not to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. He said the collapse of the Afghan army took the commanders by surprise.
Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that a reorganized al Qaeda or ISIS in Afghanistan “with aspirations to attack the United States is a very real possibility.” He adds, “And those conditions, which include activity in uncontrolled locations, could present themselves over the next 12 to 36 months.”
drone strike: A Times investigation found that 10 civilians were killed in a US drone strike in Kabul on August 29, prompting senators to directly ask top military officials what went wrong.
Who will be the next Prime Minister of Japan?
Polls show that the Japanese public favors Taro Kono, the cabinet minister overseeing Japan’s coronavirus vaccine rollout, to become the next prime minister. He is ahead of other candidates in the race to lead the governing Liberal Democratic Party – which is actually the race to become prime minister.
Party members will vote on Wednesday to choose a successor to current prime minister and party leader Yoshihide Suga.
But in the back rooms, Kono, 58, doesn’t have nearly as much support. His reputation as a non-conformist and his left-wing views on social issues put him out of step with the party’s conservative elders, who have considerable influence.
description: Kono has pitched public opinion, posting playful tweets and even answering vaccine questions online in person. He opposes nuclear power and supports gay marriage, which puts him on the wrong side of many party members.
Competitors: Sane Takachi, 60, a hardline conservative, will be Japan’s first female prime minister. He enjoys strong support from the party’s right-wing and former prime minister Shinzo Abe. Many party members think that 64-year-old Fumio Kishida, with soft support in the election, is the safest option.
Epidemic: Japan is ending its emergency measures on Thursday as the number of new daily coronavirus cases declines and vaccine rollouts reach nearly 60 percent of the population.
Pfizer says Kovid vaccine is safe for children
Pfizer and BioNTech said on Tuesday that they had submitted data to US regulators that the companies said have shown their coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective in children aged 5 to 11.
The companies said they would submit a formal request to allow pediatric doses of their vaccine in the US in the coming weeks. Similar requests will be filed with European regulators and in other countries.
About a week ago, Pfizer and BioNTech announced favorable results from their clinical trial with more than 2,200 participants in that age group.
Reference: About 28 million children aged 5 to 11 will be eligible for the vaccine in the US, with more than 17 million aged 12 to 15 who became eligible for the vaccine in May.
Here are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is releasing a tell-all book accusing former President Trump of abusing his staff, silencing dictators like Russia’s Vladimir Putin and making sexual remarks about a young aide has been applied. His publisher has called the book “the clearest and most intimate portrait of the Trump White House ever”. We have some highlights from the manuscript.
A Grand Stage for Video Game Music
At a recent concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London, around 6,000 attendees gathered wearing a suit, tie and a mix of video game character cosplay. They had come to see an orchestra and choir performance of music from Final Fantasy VII, released in 1997.
The music was limited to a handful of electronic sounds in the first installment of the Final Fantasy series in 1987. But the technology evolved, and by the late 1990s, games featured live orchestral recordings. Nobuo Uematsu, who composed the score for the first nine installments of Final Fantasy, drew on such diverse influences as Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Celtic music and classical music.
The soundtracks for the Final Fantasy series are very popular: since 2007, there have been over 200 official concerts in 20 countries. At the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics this summer, some athletes marched to final fantasy anthems. On YouTube, fans post covers, tutorials and their creations.
Junya Nakano, who worked with Uematsu on the score for the 10th installment of Final Fantasy, said, “There are some tunes that I composed almost 30 years ago that I almost forgot.” “But the fans are still playing them.”
