Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

Yellen warns of ‘self-inflicted’ financial crisis

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned US lawmakers of “disastrous” consequences if Congress fails to raise or suspend statutory debt limits before October 18, inaction could lead to a self-inflicted economic downturn and financial crisis. Is.

His warning came after the stock market had its worst day since May. The S&P 500 fell 2 percent, and yields on government bonds rose to their highest level since June, reflecting expectations that the Fed will begin to slow its bond purchases as prices rise and the economy recovers. .

Senate Republicans on Monday blocked an emergency spending bill that would have funded the government and removed debt limits in early December. Democrats could unilaterally raise the debt limit using a fast-track process known as unilateral reconciliation, which shields fiscal legislation from a filibuster, but they have so far viewed that option as complicated and time-consuming. has opposed.

Effect: “It would be devastating to the US economy, to global financial markets, and to the millions of families and workers whose financial security would be at risk from delayed payments,” Yellen said. He suggested that a default could also jeopardize the dollar’s status as an international reserve currency.