Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

Yellen warns of ‘self-inflicted’ financial crisis
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned US lawmakers of “disastrous” consequences if Congress fails to raise or suspend statutory debt limits before October 18, inaction could lead to a self-inflicted economic downturn and financial crisis. Is.
His warning came after the stock market had its worst day since May. The S&P 500 fell 2 percent, and yields on government bonds rose to their highest level since June, reflecting expectations that the Fed will begin to slow its bond purchases as prices rise and the economy recovers. .
Senate Republicans on Monday blocked an emergency spending bill that would have funded the government and removed debt limits in early December. Democrats could unilaterally raise the debt limit using a fast-track process known as unilateral reconciliation, which shields fiscal legislation from a filibuster, but they have so far viewed that option as complicated and time-consuming. has opposed.
Effect: “It would be devastating to the US economy, to global financial markets, and to the millions of families and workers whose financial security would be at risk from delayed payments,” Yellen said. He suggested that a default could also jeopardize the dollar’s status as an international reserve currency.
Analysis: Clay Rijen writes in our On Politics newsletter, the current fight to raise the debt ceiling is proving to be another lesson in American political dysfunction.
A Crisis With Brexit Overtones
For months, the pandemic-induced economic shutdown in Britain helped mask the ways that Brexit disrupted commerce. That disguise fell over last weekend when gas stations across the country began running out of gasoline, triggering panic and long lines of motorists waiting for a pump.
A shortage of truck drivers, exacerbated by Brexit, has contributed to the shortfall. Of the estimated shortage of 100,000 truck drivers, around 20,000 are non-British drivers who left the UK during the pandemic and now face more stringent, post-Brexit visa requirements. The government hopes to address that shortfall with 5,000 three-month visas for foreign drivers.
Yet Brexit has been shown little in public discussion – in part a reflection of the quiet nature of the debate over Britain’s departure from the EU, after years of tussle, with even the most ardent opponents of Brexit as of 2016. The referendum has shown little appetite for withdrawal, while Brexiters always find other culprits for bad news, including the pandemic.
Across Channel: Asked about the crisis, Olaf Scholz, leader of Germany’s Social Democratic Party, said on Monday: “We worked very hard to persuade the British not to leave the union.” “Now they made a different decision, and I hope they manage the problems that come with it.”
Analysis: “You have business models based on your ability to hire workers from other countries,” said David Hennig, a trade policy expert. “You’ve suddenly shrunk your labor market to an eighth of the size it was before. There’s a Brexit impact on business models that haven’t had time to adjust.”
Explainer: Here’s what you need to know about Britain’s gas shortage.
Germany’s conservative party separates itself
The defeat of the Christian Democratic Union in Germany has left the party in disarray and raised concerns about the long-term survival of the conservative movement. Nearly two million voters pulled out of the party to support the Social Democrats on Sunday, coinciding with the end of Angela Merkel’s term as chancellor.
“It has raised a question about our identity,” said Norbert Rötgen, a senior member of the Christian Democratic Union. “After all, the only major people’s party in Germany. And if this continues, we will no longer be that.”
The scattered result of the election is hard to explain, especially as the previous government included centre-right and centre-left traditional parties. But it reveals a more fragmented society that marks a definite end to a long era of traditional political labeling as well as Germany’s traditional “Vox”-parties, which hold “people’s” parties.
Merkel: Many of the party’s troubles were hidden by Merkel’s own popularity and appeal, which reached beyond a traditional conservative electorate and allowed members of her party to avoid addressing changes in the identity of the German electorate.
Coalition talks: While conservative candidate Armin Lasquet is still insisting he will negotiate with the Greens and Free Democrats to form a majority coalition, many in his own camp have given up. One of his main internal rivals has already congratulated Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats on the election result.
When Dasani Coates won a spot at a rural boarding school set up to “educate children in need,” she dreamed of a life beyond the shelters she grew up in. Every day, she gazed at the Empire State Building in the glow of hurriedness. Morning. “It sounds to me like there’s something going on there,” she said.
But what happens when trying to escape poverty means being separated from your family at the age of 13?
Resurrection of a Deadly Michelangelo Sculpture
Michelangelo was in his 70s when he began work on the sculpture he imagined would appear on his tomb: a marble pieta with the Virgin Mary, Saint Mary Magdalene and Jesus supported by the Pharisee Nicodemus. is depicted, whose face is a barely carved self-portrait. old artist.
The project was difficult. The marble block was flawed, and Michelangelo eventually became frustrated and abandoned the work. Despite his desire to destroy it, the idol continued to pass from owner to owner over a period of about 470 years.
The decision in 1882 to plaster cast the statue left the already unfinished work in a dilapidated state, covered in a layer of speckled amber-colored wax that invited comparisons with a Dalmatian. For the first time since 2019, the statue is being renovated, as a team painstakingly removes layers of wax and grime.
“I was 40 when I first laid my hands on Michelangelo; Now I am 62 years old, ”said Paola Rosa, the chief restorer of the project. “It’s so moving, so special, and I still don’t feel like I know him. With just a few blows with his scalpel, he’s capable of doing amazing things.”
The work is now on display at the Opera del Duomo Museum in Florence, Italy.
Read more about restoration.
