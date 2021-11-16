Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times
We cover the Biden-Xi meeting takeaway and how Pfizer’s Covid tablet can help poor nations.
Polite words, not much
No progress has been made in the virtual meeting between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The two leaders sought to prevent many disputes between their respective countries from escalating into widespread conflicts.
The two sides did not issue a joint statement after the three-and-a-half-hour discussion. Instead, they issued their own statements, each emphasizing issues of long-term controversy.
Biden expressed concern about human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and about China’s “unfair trade and economic policies,” which hurt American workers, the White House said in a statement.
Xi, according to China’s own readout, described US support for Taiwan as “playing with fire” and explicitly warned that the world was in danger of returning to its superpower struggle half a century ago.
Pending issue: The trade war started by former President Trump is still unresolved and China does not buy as many American products. U.S. officials declined to comment on what was said about China’s growing nuclear arsenal.
More discussion: Both sides agreed to hold discussions with lower-level officials, hoping that tensions would be minimized.
Strength: Hours after the meeting, the Chinese Communist Party finalized a resolution anointing one of its most respected leaders, Xi.
The agreement is similar to that of Merck, and has the potential to significantly increase global production of two simple antiviral pills that help prevent serious illness from coronaviruses.
The pill is urgently needed in areas where some people have had the opportunity to be vaccinated. Health equity advocates say the Pfizer deal did little to address the crisis created by the huge disparity in vaccine access.
According to people familiar with the deal, the company plans to pay more than $ 5 billion for Pfizer’s new pill stock, which will cover about 10 million courses of treatment, once the company starts production next year.
Challenges: The effect of Pfizer and Merck tablets will depend on whether the patient is readily available for covid test. Treatment is required within a few days after the onset of symptoms. Experts predict that this will be more difficult in countries where people have less reliable access to healthcare providers.
Here are the latest updates and maps of the epidemic.
In other developments:
Poland uses water cannons and tear gas on the border
Polish border guards said on Tuesday they were repelling attempts by migrants to cross the heavily guarded border with Belarus, where tensions have been building for weeks.
Authorities in Poland say guards at the border crossing were attacked by people throwing “stones, bottles and logs” and firing “stun grenades”. (Restricting journalists from the area makes it impossible to confirm the Polish authorities’ claims.)
Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, has called the Polish military’s actions “absolutely unacceptable.” Moscow has sided with Belarus, accusing the EU of using immigrants as a political weapon against Poland.
Across the border, Belarusian guards began moving hundreds of migrants from the corrupt and frozen camp to the shelter of a nearby warehouse. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.
Humanitarian crisis: At least 11 people have been killed at the border in recent weeks. As freezing temperatures hit the region, there are fears of more accidents for the thousands of men, women and children stranded on the border.
Breaking News
News from Asia Pacific
Fifteen generations of the indigenous Abrau group from Indonesia have lived on Biak Island. Now, as Indonesia plans to build a spaceport there and lure SpaceX founder Elon Musk, group members fear their land will be forcibly removed.
A breakup song, re-visited
Last week, Taylor Swift unveiled “Red (Taylor’s version)”, her latest re-recorded album. The first, “Red”, released almost a decade ago, marks the beginning of the transition from Swift to pop. And among the real Swifts, the favorite track was “All To Well”, a “painful portrayal of a breakup,” Lindsay Zoladz writes in the Times. (It is rumored that the actor inspired this song.)
So fans were delighted when Swift debuted the music video for the new 10-minute version of “All to Well” – and performed the entire song on “Saturday Night Live”. While the short version of the song features “tot, streamlined storytelling”, the new version is “gloriously uncontrollable and wickedly annoying,” Zoladz writes.
After selling her first six albums to investors, Swift resumed a recording project to control her songs. Here’s a clever commercial move: Recorded songs are doing better than original songs on streaming services, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
But the extended cut of “All to Well” shows how re-recording can also enhance the original work. The most notable song in the new track highlights the age gap between older men and young women, and the video emphasizes the point with actors more than a decade apart. The result is a young woman’s attempt to correct a power imbalance, writes Zoladz.
