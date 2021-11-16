Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

Polite words, not much

No progress has been made in the virtual meeting between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The two leaders sought to prevent many disputes between their respective countries from escalating into widespread conflicts.

The two sides did not issue a joint statement after the three-and-a-half-hour discussion. Instead, they issued their own statements, each emphasizing issues of long-term controversy.

Biden expressed concern about human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and about China’s “unfair trade and economic policies,” which hurt American workers, the White House said in a statement.

Xi, according to China’s own readout, described US support for Taiwan as “playing with fire” and explicitly warned that the world was in danger of returning to its superpower struggle half a century ago.