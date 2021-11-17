Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times
A dangerous riot on the Belarus-Poland border
Hundreds of desperate and increasingly angry migrants stormed a border post on the Belarus-Poland border yesterday, hurling stones and debris at Polish security personnel a few yards away.
Polish authorities responded with water cannonballs and tear gas. “I’m angry,” said one migrant. “Everyone is angry. This is the last thing we can do. If we want to go to Europe, there is no other way. ” At least 11 people have been killed at the border in recent weeks.
Hours later, Belarusian border guards began moving hundreds of migrants from their frozen camps to nearby warehouse shelters. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.
References: Yesterday’s conflict underscored the dangers of the conflict between Belarus, Russia’s closest ally, and Poland, a member of NATO and the European Union, each determined not to bow, the worst of a month-long standoff on the EU’s eastern side.
EU-Belarus relations: European officials have called the crisis a “hybrid war” created by Belarussian leader Alexander Lukashenko to pressure the bloc to lift sanctions. Belarus insists that Europe’s refusal to accept migrants is a humanitarian catastrophe.
Pfizer’s covid tablet will be sold in poor countries
Pfizer, the pharmaceutical giant, yesterday announced an agreement that would allow its promising Covid-19 antiviral treatment to be manufactured and sold cheaply in 95 developing countries, mainly in Africa and Asia, many of them lagging behind in their vaccine rollouts. It follows the same agreement as Merck.
“The fact that we now have two manufacturer-anywhere licenses for these two drugs is a big change, and there is a big difference between the preventive licenses for vaccines so far,” said James Love, who heads the nonprofit Knowledge Ecology International. Which conducts research on access to medical products.
Pfizer has applied to the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the pill. According to people familiar with the deal, the company plans to pay more than US $ 5 billion for the stockpile, which is enough for about 10 million courses of treatment, when it starts production next year.
Challenges: The effect of Pfizer and Merck tablets will depend on whether the patient is readily available for covid test. Treatment is required within a few days after the onset of symptoms. Experts predict that this will be more difficult in countries where people have less reliable access to healthcare providers.
In other developments:
‘Fear climate’ in Ethiopia
Hundreds, and perhaps thousands, of Ethiopians belonging to the Tigrian ethnic group have been detained in and around the capital in recent weeks. The move comes amid a fierce battle between the prime minister, Abi Ahmed, and the Tigrian rebels in the northern part of the country.
Tigris dominated the Ethiopian government and army for decades, until Abi took power in 2018 and ousted his leaders. But since the beginning of the war, Tigre defeated the Ethiopian army at Tigre and entered the south. They recently captured two strategic cities and threatened to move towards the capital.
As a result, government rounds have targeted anyone of Tigrian descent, many of whom had no ties to or close to the rebels. Among them are elderly people and mothers. People have been caught on the streets, in their homes and even at work, and taken to crowded rooms at police stations and detention facilities.
Background: A significant increase in online hate speech is fueling the civil war that has torn apart Africa’s second-most populous nation by racially motivated arrests. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who is visiting Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal this week, has expressed fears of a “split” in Ethiopia.
On social media, Refat Aller, a professor at Gaza Islamic University, expressed outrage against Israel. But in the lecture hall, he makes a meticulous analysis of the work of some of the country’s leading poets – and surprises some of his students.
A Palestinian student studying Israeli poetry said, “Maybe it changed my mind about their experience. “It’s like we share things. We are in a relationship. “
The ‘Fearless Girl’ statue is in a state
In 2017, a brass statue of a girl with her fists on her buttocks appeared a short distance from Wall Street. Since then, her contradictory expressions have captured the imagination of women seeking a symbol of economic empowerment, and she has come to be known as the “Fearless Girl.”
Fearless Girl has accepted the steps of the New York Stock Exchange since 2018 – but she may face eviction, with public officials delaying a hearing on making bronze a more permanent part of the city’s landscape, Zachary Small reports for The Times. The three-year license for the artwork expires on November 29.
“We’re being left halfway through,” said Kristen Whistle, creator of “Fearless Girl.”
The financial firm, State Street Global Advisors, created the 250-pound statue to bring more sexual diversity to the corporate world. Although thousands of tourists gather each year to take selfies with the 4-foot-tall sculptor, opponents have called the work “corporate feminism” and a “marketing coupe” that agreed to pay $ 5 million to settle a few months later. Gender-discrimination claims.
Read more about the uncertain future of “Fearless Girl”.
