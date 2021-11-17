Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

A dangerous riot on the Belarus-Poland border

Hundreds of desperate and increasingly angry migrants stormed a border post on the Belarus-Poland border yesterday, hurling stones and debris at Polish security personnel a few yards away.

Polish authorities responded with water cannonballs and tear gas. “I’m angry,” said one migrant. “Everyone is angry. This is the last thing we can do. If we want to go to Europe, there is no other way. ” At least 11 people have been killed at the border in recent weeks.

Hours later, Belarusian border guards began moving hundreds of migrants from their frozen camps to nearby warehouse shelters. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

References: Yesterday’s conflict underscored the dangers of the conflict between Belarus, Russia’s closest ally, and Poland, a member of NATO and the European Union, each determined not to bow, the worst of a month-long standoff on the EU’s eastern side.