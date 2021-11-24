Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

The economic blow of the epidemic in Europe

A fourth wave of virus outbreaks threatens Europe’s fragile economic recovery as governments re-impose increasingly stringent health restrictions that could reduce foot traffic in shopping centers, travel and thin crowds at restaurants, bars and ski resorts.

Stephen Kooths, director of research at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy in Germany, said: “We are expecting a harsh winter season. “The epidemic now seems to be having a more negative impact on the economy than we originally thought.”

Economic output fell nearly 15 percent last year due to a severe lockdown that spread across Europe in the early months of the epidemic. Vaccines and declining infection rates have helped countries offset some of the losses, but volume vaccine coverage could jeopardize those gains.

Case study: Before ordering them to close, stores in Austria had already lost 25 percent of their revenue in November compared to the same period in 2019, the country’s retail trade association said.