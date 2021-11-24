Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times
The economic blow of the epidemic in Europe
A fourth wave of virus outbreaks threatens Europe’s fragile economic recovery as governments re-impose increasingly stringent health restrictions that could reduce foot traffic in shopping centers, travel and thin crowds at restaurants, bars and ski resorts.
Stephen Kooths, director of research at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy in Germany, said: “We are expecting a harsh winter season. “The epidemic now seems to be having a more negative impact on the economy than we originally thought.”
Economic output fell nearly 15 percent last year due to a severe lockdown that spread across Europe in the early months of the epidemic. Vaccines and declining infection rates have helped countries offset some of the losses, but volume vaccine coverage could jeopardize those gains.
Case study: Before ordering them to close, stores in Austria had already lost 25 percent of their revenue in November compared to the same period in 2019, the country’s retail trade association said.
A call for young, capable immigrants
Especially physical labor and physics Ph.D. A global campaign is underway to attract foreigners with the skills that have come along, as the epidemic enters its third year. Many rich nations lure young workers by promising them fast-track visas and permanent residency.
Covid’s disruptions have exposed demographic imbalances – fast-growing rich nations produce far fewer new workers, while countries with large numbers of young people do not have enough work for all of them. New approaches to that discrepancy could affect the global debate on immigration, especially as European governments differ on how to deal with the new wave of asylum seekers.
Jean-Christophe Dumont, head of international migration research at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, said: “We are hearing the same thing everywhere. “If you want to attract new workers, you need to provide them with attractive conditions.”
Details: In Germany, the new immigration law offers eligible professionals a work visa and a six-month offer to visit and find a job. Canada plans to accommodate 1.2 million new immigrants by 2023. And Israel has recently agreed to bring in healthcare workers from Nepal.
References: Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during globalization. As a result, migration of workers slowed down. More than 30 nations have created programs to attract mobile technology workers, creating more competition for “digital nomads”. And this made the rules of work generally easier for foreigners already in the country.
Leaders are trying to reduce oil shortages
The US, Britain, China, India, Japan and Korea will face rising global crude oil prices by millions of barrels from their reserves.
The move appears to have hurt oil traders. The US will tap 50 million barrels out of its 620 million barrels of emergency supply, which is less than the expectations of about 100 barrel traders. Oil prices rose after the announcement, although administration officials said prices could fall in the coming weeks.
The announcement comes after OPEC rejected President Biden’s call for increased production. Following such a coordinated publication, OPEC Plus nations may reconsider their meeting next week.
References: Oil-producing nations cut production due to declining demand at the onset of the epidemic. In the US, the number of oil rigs dropped by nearly 70 percent by the summer of 2020.
Celebrity memories, a leaking toilet, a 15-minute call to his girlfriend: Newly released records show that infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein was living a mundane life in prison the day before his suicide and was cheating to the end.
Art and imagination
Who is it for Grammy?
The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles in January, and the list of nominees already offers surprises, snubs and scores. Read the comments of our music critics.
John Battist, composer who is also the music director on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” received the most nominations – 11. Justin Bieber, Doja Kat and HER each earned eight, while pop stars Billy Ilish and Olivia Rodrigo. Seven music critics, John Caramanica, write, “This is a reminder that both the presumed and actual audiences for the award show and network have become obsolete.” “Maybe only in this eco-chamber, the batist will qualify as a pop star.”
Another twist: Abba got his first Grammy nomination, for the group’s return single “I Still Have Faith in You”. Music critic John Pareles writes, “This is clearly one of the Grammy nominations never made.
The ceremony has also revised its nomination process – over the years, several artists, including J-Z and Weekend, have regularly lashed out at Grammys for overtaking black artists in the top categories. “The results seem less dramatic than many expect,” writes Ben Cesario. “This year, the distribution of Grammy Nodes follows the familiar pattern of mixing pop superstars with old guard heroes.”
Here is the complete list of nominees.
