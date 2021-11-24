Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

Rich nations fight for immigrants

As the epidemic enters its third year, the global battle for young migrant workers continues. With fast-track visas and promises of permanent residence, many rich nations are sending a message: help is needed. Now.

Push focuses exclusively on low-skilled immigrants somewhere between physical labor and specialized higher education.

Germany’s new immigration law offers instant work visas and six months to visit and find a job. Officials had warned that the country needed 400,000 new migrants a year to fill jobs in areas ranging from education to air-conditioned work.

Canada plans to accommodate 1.2 million new immigrants by 2023. Israel has recently agreed to bring in healthcare workers from Nepal. And in Australia, where mines, hospitals and pubs are at a low ebb after nearly two years with closed borders, the government plans to nearly double the number of immigrants in the country over the next year.