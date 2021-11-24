Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times
We cover global conflicts for migrant workers and solutions to the oil crisis.
Rich nations fight for immigrants
As the epidemic enters its third year, the global battle for young migrant workers continues. With fast-track visas and promises of permanent residence, many rich nations are sending a message: help is needed. Now.
Push focuses exclusively on low-skilled immigrants somewhere between physical labor and specialized higher education.
Germany’s new immigration law offers instant work visas and six months to visit and find a job. Officials had warned that the country needed 400,000 new migrants a year to fill jobs in areas ranging from education to air-conditioned work.
Canada plans to accommodate 1.2 million new immigrants by 2023. Israel has recently agreed to bring in healthcare workers from Nepal. And in Australia, where mines, hospitals and pubs are at a low ebb after nearly two years with closed borders, the government plans to nearly double the number of immigrants in the country over the next year.
Larger image: By placing too many people in place, the epidemic has exacerbated demographic imbalances – fast-growing rich nations produce far fewer new workers, while countries with large numbers of young people usually do not have jobs for everyone.
What’s next: While many developed nations are developing more sophisticated immigration programs, the US is stuck in place. The Biden administration is first trying to unlock what it already has: its Social Policy Bill will release hundreds of thousands of green cards since 1992.
Leaders are trying to reduce oil shortages
The United States, Britain, China, India, Japan and Korea will release millions of barrels of crude oil to meet rising global prices.
In the US, President Biden ordered the release of the world’s largest crude oil emergency stockpile amid a surge in gas prices. Biden urged OPEC to increase production, but it was rejected. Following such a coordinated publication, OPEC Plus nations may reconsider their meeting next week.
It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Traders expected a massive release of 100 million barrels, said Richard Bronze, head of geopolitics at Energy Aspects, a market research firm. He said China would stop making announcements on Tuesday.
Details: The US will use 50 million barrels. Bronze estimates that India will contribute up to five million barrels, while Japan and South Korea will add four to five million barrels each. Britain has said it will authorize release of up to 1.5 million barrels.
Crunch: Oil-producing nations cut production due to declining demand at the onset of the epidemic. In the US, the number of oil rigs dropped by nearly 70 percent by the summer of 2020.
Pakistan demands IMF lifeline
Rising prices and a weak currency are putting a strain on families in Pakistan. Inflation rose to 9.2 per cent in October from a year earlier.
While tensions are expected to ease with the removal of disruptions in the global supply chain, Pakistan feels it cannot wait. The government on Monday announced an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for the first $ 1 billion of the 6 billion rescue package expected.
Protests have erupted across the country in recent weeks, regional politics have changed, and everyone from small shop owners to banks is experiencing a crisis of supply and inflation, including long-running government debt.
The government has pursued loans from Saudi Arabia, which has pledged $ 4.2 billion in cash aid, and China.
Deceptions: The government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has distributed cash to 20 million poor families in Pakistan and subsidized the prices of grains, legumes and cooking oil. If Pakistan enters into an agreement with the IMF, it will have to tighten its purse, which will hurt Khan politically.
References: Pakistanis have seen the price of standard gas rise by 34 per cent to around Rs 146 per liter in the last six months.
Breaking news
Asia-Pacific
-
Rights groups have protested the arrest of a Kashmiri activist under India’s anti-terrorism law, amid growing concern that authorities are abusing the law to quell dissent.
-
Support for Peng Shuai’s #MeToo story, even on the censored Internet in China, shows where the country’s propaganda fails to make a statement.
Worldwide and beyond
Our correspondent was in London at the opening of Britain’s first Pope’s Fried Chicken. The Brits who tried the South American fast food joint were surprised to find that the biscuits served with the chicken were not their habit. One woman said, “It looks like a scone, but it doesn’t taste like that.”
Life lived: South Korea’s most infamous former military dictator, Chun Du-hwan, has died at the age of 90. He ruled with an iron fist in the 1980s.
Art and imagination
Notable books from previous years
Whether your literary habits include sci-fi, poetry, or nonfiction, the Times Book Review’s annual roundup of 100 notable books includes options for you. “We’ve put together an initial list of 500 books,” said Gregory Cowles, who helped edit the project. Here is a sample:
Fiction: Yan Gay’s “Strange Animals in China” is a fascinating novel about the pursuit of cryptologist fictional animals.
Memoirs: Ashley C. Ford’s “Someone’s Girl” begins with a phone call in which the author learns that her father is returning home after nearly 30 years in prison.
Nonfiction: Written by Hanif Abdurraqib, “A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance,” records impressive observations of the race through music, television, movies, minstrel shows, and vaudeville.
Story: Anthony Vesna So’s “Afterparties” is an in-depth personal, clearly funny and illuminating debut about Cambodian life in California, published eight months after the author’s death at the age of 28.
