Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

One yr on from George Floyd’s demise

Yesterday marked one yr since George Floyd was killed throughout a police arrest after he went to purchase cigarettes. What adopted was an rebellion for racial justice almost unparalleled in American historical past.

President Biden met with Floyd’s household on the White Home, 5 weeks after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was discovered responsible of two counts of homicide and second-diploma manslaughter.

Biden has promised Floyd’s household that he’ll win passage of a police reform invoice in his title, however up to now he has not made good on that promise.

At George Floyd Sq. in Minneapolis, individuals laid flowers. Marches, memorials and prayer gatherings have been deliberate throughout the U.S. from morning to night, stretching from Portland, Ore., to Louisville, Ky., to New York.