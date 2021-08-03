Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

Japan’s new viral strategy: name and shame

As Japan strives to control its coronavirus outbreak and bring cases under the Summer Olympics, the government is trying a new tactic: public shame.

On Monday, the health ministry released the names of three people who broke the rules after returning from overseas. An official statement said the three – returning from South Korea and Hawaii – had not responded to calls from health authorities as required.

They had all tested negative for the virus at the airport but subsequently did not report their medical condition.

The context: The Japanese government said in May that around 100 people a day flout border control rules and signaled that it would start disclosing the names of offenders soon.