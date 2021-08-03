Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times
We cover Japan’s name and shame virus strategy and an investigation that found New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed women.
Japan’s new viral strategy: name and shame
As Japan strives to control its coronavirus outbreak and bring cases under the Summer Olympics, the government is trying a new tactic: public shame.
On Monday, the health ministry released the names of three people who broke the rules after returning from overseas. An official statement said the three – returning from South Korea and Hawaii – had not responded to calls from health authorities as required.
They had all tested negative for the virus at the airport but subsequently did not report their medical condition.
The context: The Japanese government said in May that around 100 people a day flout border control rules and signaled that it would start disclosing the names of offenders soon.
The epidemic: There were relatively few infections at the Olympics venue – around 300. But nationwide, Japan reported 8,300 daily cases on Tuesday, a slight drop from weekend records of over. 10,000.
In other developments:
Cuomo sexually harassed several women, report says
Letitia James, the New York State Attorney General, released the findings of a sexual harassment investigation against Governor Andrew Cuomo and said “we should believe women.”
The report found that Cuomo sexually harassed several women and retaliated against at least one who made her complaints public. in unwanted kissing and touching.
Cuomo denied the allegations, saying he had “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.” The results reinforced calls from across the political spectrum for Cuomo to step down or be removed from office.
The context: Cuomo was hailed as a national leader at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, but his reputation has since suffered amid allegations of sexual harassment and a scandal over the state’s handling of Covid death data. 19 in nursing homes.
China takes gold as Biles returns
Guan Chenchen, 16, and Tang Xijing, 18, of China, beat Simone Biles on Tuesday for the top prize in the final individual gymnastics event.
Guan is a beam specialist and it showed during these Games, her first. With a much more difficult exercise than that of her competitors, she qualified first for the final on beam. On the men’s side, China’s Zou Jingyuan also won gold on parallel bars. China leads the number of gold medals.
Biles performed backhand jumps and flips. She did not try the twists and turns of the complicated and difficult descent that bears her name. But she finished her routine with a smile, running to give her trainer a hug. “I was proud of myself just to go there after what I went through,” Biles told Reuters.
For most of the people of Fresnillo, a mining town in central Mexico, a spooky existence is the only one they know. Since the government started its war on drug cartels 15 years ago, murder statistics have skyrocketed. “We are living in hell,” declared Victor Piña, mayoral candidate.
ARTS AND IDEAS
Olympic Tiktok
Some of the funniest covers of the Olympics aren’t from the major broadcasters – they’re on TikTok.
Athletes from a multitude of countries in sports that span the gamut have posted everything from videos of everyday life in the Olympic Village, like the one shared by Nick Rickles, an Israeli baseball player, to the most discussed stress tests. cardboard bed frames, like the one posted by New Zealand swimmer Lewis Clareburt.
Their prime-time performance can be limited to seconds, with the focus on whether they win a medal. But on the app, athletes can be more sympathetic. Courtney Hurley, an American fencer, laughed at herself after building enthusiasm for her game and then losing. When winning, athletes can share in the joy, as can Jessica Fox, an Australian who won gold in the canoe slalom.
