Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

Sicker, faster? The virus hits young adults hard

Many primary care physicians say in recent months unvaccinated patients in their 20s and 30s have become more seriously ill with the coronavirus, and faster.

But complete data is lacking. Studies in a handful of countries suggest that the Delta variant can cause more serious illness, but no definitive research shows that the new variant is worse for young adults. Some experts believe the change in patient demographics is the result of lower vaccination rates in the group.

Yet anecdotal evidence is growing. “Something about this virus is different in this age group,” said the chief medical officer of a Louisiana hospital.

In the USA: The mandates are multiplying. New York City will require proof of vaccination for indoor activities, including dining and gyms or movie theaters. Tyson Foods, with 120,000 workers, and Microsoft, with 100,000, are the last major companies to require vaccinations.