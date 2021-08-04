Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times
Sicker, faster? The virus hits young adults hard
Many primary care physicians say in recent months unvaccinated patients in their 20s and 30s have become more seriously ill with the coronavirus, and faster.
But complete data is lacking. Studies in a handful of countries suggest that the Delta variant can cause more serious illness, but no definitive research shows that the new variant is worse for young adults. Some experts believe the change in patient demographics is the result of lower vaccination rates in the group.
Yet anecdotal evidence is growing. “Something about this virus is different in this age group,” said the chief medical officer of a Louisiana hospital.
In the USA: The mandates are multiplying. New York City will require proof of vaccination for indoor activities, including dining and gyms or movie theaters. Tyson Foods, with 120,000 workers, and Microsoft, with 100,000, are the last major companies to require vaccinations.
The Biden administration has imposed a new 60-day federal moratorium on evictions in areas of the country ravaged by the Delta variant, a move to protect hundreds of thousands of tenants.
Web attack: The Italian region of Lazio, which includes Rome, was unable to offer vaccination appointments online due to a cyber attack on its website over the weekend.
Influencers: In a rare display of flippancy, French President Emmanuel Macron made videos on Instagram and TikTok to answer questions from vaccine skeptics.
The 165-page report sparked multiple calls for the resignation of Mr. Cuomo, including President Biden, a longtime ally of the governor, and it cast doubt on Mr. Cuomo’s political future. The Democratic Speaker of the State Assembly has said Cuomo “can no longer remain in office” and that he intends to step up the pace of a separate impeachment inquiry.
The report detailed how Mr. Cuomo’s behavior and the actions of his senior officials to fight the allegations violated both state and federal law.
The answer: Mr Cuomo denied most of the report’s serious findings, reiterating his claim that he had never touched anyone inappropriately. He suggested the report was politically motivated and said “the facts are very different from what has been portrayed”.
Their analysis, published in the journal Sustainability, aimed to identify the best places to continue when or if others collapse. The finalists were Tasmania, Ireland, Iceland, Great Britain, the United States and Canada.
The underlying assumption of the model is that when many countries collapse at the same time, those that are best prepared for self-sufficiency are most likely to continue to function.
New Zealand came out on top because it has a lot of renewable energy capacity, it can produce its own food and it is an island, which means it is isolated from other countries.
Another view: The results have been met with skepticism by some academics who study topics such as climate change and the collapse of civilization, saying they put too much emphasis on the benefits of islands and did not properly account for variables such than military might.
In the largest ever repatriation of looted Iraqi antiquities, 17,000 archaeological objects were returned by an American museum and an Ivy League university. The holdings mark a thriving market for stolen antiques, and their return was a victory in a global effort to repatriate culturally vital artifacts.
Olympic TikTok
Some of the funniest covers of the Olympics aren’t from the major broadcasters – they’re on TikTok.
Athletes from a multitude of countries posted everything from videos of everyday life in the Olympic Village, like the one shared by Nick Rickles, an Israeli baseball player, to stress tests of much-discussed cardboard bed frames, like the one Posted by New Zealand swimmer Lewis Clareburt.
The performance of prime-time athletes can be limited to seconds, with the emphasis on whether they win a medal. But on the app, they can be nicer. Courtney Hurley, an American fencer, laughed at herself after building enthusiasm for her game and then losing. When winning, athletes can share in the joy, as can Jessica Fox, an Australian who won gold in the canoe slalom.
Some of the content shows the grueling training Olympians go through, such as Australian divers doing handstand on treadmills and New Zealand athletes pushing cars and lawn mowers.
But most of them are just fun. Ilona Maher, an American rugby player, posted videos of herself and her teammates indulging in mess in the dining rooms, professing their love for Jennifer Lopez and enjoying the glory of TikTok. It’s a reminder that many athletes are only twenty years old or even teenagers. – Melina Delkic
